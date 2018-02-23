Training teachers to kill is not the answer to school shootings

The petite lady at the back of my classroom at Pleasant Hill Elementary was a dedicated teacher, a loving wife and mother and a gracious soul. We joked she had the “hardship duty” of teaching the same group of kids for grades one, two and three as part of an experimental reading program.

She taught us “the three-Rs” along with how to sit quietly in the auditorium during programs, how to confidently read out loud in front of the class and even how to calmly muster in our assigned area during fire drills. We were rewarded for good behavior with permission to take the erasers outside and bang them on the side of the brick schoolhouse, and maybe loiter a while. It was a simpler time, but I can’t imagine that we kids as second-graders were markedly different from second-graders anywhere today.

I cannot remember this teacher hurting any child by voice or action. And I cannot imagine her kicking off her sensible shoes, grabbing a Glock and crawling on the floor Rambo-like to reconnoiter the best position to take out a target in response to a school shooting. Or to kill another human being.

“This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

We’ve heard dozens of parents, teachers and politicians say some version of that message after Donald Trump made the most ridiculous statement of his ridiculous presidency. He wants to arm up to an estimated 1.4 million school teachers to stand guard at the nation’s schools, and maybe an “undercover janitor” or more. He wants to give them bonuses and free tactical training.

“You come into our schools, you’re going to be dead,” Trump said of his plan to turn schools into armed camps.

Turns out there was an armed, uniformed police deputy, Scot Peterson, 54, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a mentally ill former student barged in and took the lives of 17 students and staff on Valentine’s Day. The resource officer was aware of the ongoing massacre but failed to engage, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday.

Peterson, who made $76,000 a year, resigned after being suspended without pay by Israel, who had viewed videotaped footage of school grounds during the shooting. It has been standard procedure since the Columbine High School killing spree in 1999 to engage shooters immediately, after a teacher bled to death during that landmark horror while police debated what to do.

The problem with school shootings is complicated. A sensible approach would include addressing and funding mental health services, limiting the availability of guns such as assault weapons and universal background checks. The problem with knee-jerk responses like the one Trump pulled out of his ridiculosity hat is that students, teachers and parents must be included in the discussion.

“Everybody runs to their bunker on positions. I don’t have a position, I’m a dad,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed in the Palmdale, Fla., attack. Jaime was said to have been a talented dancer,and her death prompted a bloom of orange ribbons among dancers around the world. “Maybe the mistake is everybody runs to their bunker rather than some place where there is a solution.”

Even Sen. Marco Rubio, with an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association, told a CNN town meeting “the notion of my kids going to school with an armed teacher is not a notion that I am comfortable with.”

Stoneman Douglas teacher Sarah Lerner is horrified at the very notion of arming teachers. “I have no desire to own a gun, carry a gun, touch a gun,” she said. “If I had had a gun in my classroom … I wouldn’t have used it. It would have been locked in my closet. By the time it would have taken me to get my get my keys and open the closet, I would be dead.”

The NRA is taking a hard line on sensible gun regulation. NRA exalted leader Wayne LaPierre said Thursday it’s the aim of those calling for gun regulation — and this includes the parents of murdered school children — is “to eliminate the Second Amendment … so they can eradicate all our freedoms.”

This was the second most ridiculous statement of the day.