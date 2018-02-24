Clueless Sanders’ defense of Trump may haunt her one day

She is a fan of fantasy football, New Kids on the Block and the television show “Mad Men.”

In 2010, she was named one of Time’s “40 under 40” in politics.

She is the first mother to serve in her capacity.

She reads from a book of Christian devotionals prior to every press briefing, according to The New York Times.

Her father was a preacher, turned governor, turned presidential candidate.

Who is she?

If you guessed Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you must be a media freak. Welcome!

Sarah replaced a bitter, battered Sean Spicer as press secretary in July 2017.

She has no freakin’ idea what goes on inside the White House, yet stands daily before the world media, cocking her left eyebrow a la Groucho Marks, making lip snarls and staring wide-eyed at a roomful of people she and her boss loathe.

The New York Times wrote that she reads a Christian prayer, ostensively to steel her heart and soul before each of her pitiful attempts to prop up Donald Trump’s twittering lies and exaggerations.

Sanders was born on August 13, 1982, in Hope, Ark., the youngest child and only daughter of Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, and Janet Huckabee. She has two brothers, John Mark and David Huckabee.

Sarah “Huckster” Sanders says she got her start in the political arena stuffing envelopes for her candidate father when he first ran for the United States Senate in 1992. She was national political director for her father’s 2008 presidential campaign. He was a flop.

“He didn’t really have much of a staff, so our family has been very engaged and very supportive of my dad. I was stuffing envelopes; I was knocking on doors; I was putting up yard signs,” she says.

Her father described her childhood, “I always say that when most kids are 7 or 8 years old, out jumping rope, she was sitting at the kitchen table listening to political commentators analyze poll results.”

The position of press secretary didn’t exist until Herbert Hoover’s presidency. Before that, relations with the media were a more informal affair, with one of the president’s top aides tending to reporters in addition to other duties.

White House reporters didn’t really exist until The Washington Evening Post’s William “Fatty” Price started hanging around the building in Grover Cleveland’s second term. Other papers soon followed suit, sending their own reporters, who eventually had questions fielded by a presidential aide.

Televised briefings only started in the 1990s, when Mike McCurry, President Bill Clinton’s press secretary, started letting the network show them live. He later said it was “a bad idea.”

A couple of memorable “Huckabee Moments:”

When she was asked how the sexual misconduct accusations against Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken and Trump differ?

“Because “Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn’t,” she replied stone-faced.

“Because “Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn’t,” she replied stone-faced. Days ago Sanders said Trump was not attacking the FBI when he wrote on Twitter that the bureau spent “too much time trying to prove Russian collusion” and that it “missed all of the many signals” from the man police say killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

“I think he was speaking not necessarily that that is the cause,” Sanders said at the White House press briefing, the first in a week. “I think we all have to be aware that the cause of this is that of a deranged individual that made a decision to take the lives of 17 other people.”

No, Sarah, that’s EXACTLY what your boss was saying. It is history now. You can’t erase those words and his ignorance.

Trying to make sense of the vile, lying, disgusting smut that her boss spews on a daily basis via social media will come back to haunt.

When your children read the history of Donald Trump, you will often be mentioned.

How are you going to explain to them that you embraced a lying, racist, billionaire, the most loathed Oval Office Occupant in modern history?

Was selling your soul to Donald Trump worth the $180,000 salary? Spicer lasted 182 days. Sanders has lasted roughly 272 days and counting.