Trumplandia: Feb. 17 — 24, 2018

The Re-Education of Mr. Trump

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 37% — down from 40% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% — up from 47% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

"We call B-S-!" Emma Gonzalez, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leads a chant on lawmakers' responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting. pic.twitter.com/deOznBwQIC — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2018

Smells Like Teen Spirit

The week of our Trump – Feb. 17, 2018: During an eight day period that featured the handing down of two federal indictments and a guilty plea involving Russia and former Trump associates, it was obvious that you really can’t trust anyone over 30.

Instead, the lessons came from a resilient group of students who survived murderous school massacres and still had enough chutzpah to stand up to the dumbed-down responses of President Trump, the Republican Party and the almighty NRA.

Although marked by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of Russian businesses, the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of his business partner and former Trump aide Rick Gates, the week belonged to the students who participated in protests following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last week.

The feisty teens breathed new life into an old debate on gun control after a group of 17 people — including teachers and their students — were murdered when former student Nikolas Cruz coldly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last week.

The Trump White House initially sent thoughts and prayers in the hours following the massacre, then seemed to tow the NRA line, which predictably called for more guns, armed teachers and more mental health background checks. In one tweet, the president recklessly seemed to tie a lack of action by the FBI on past tips about the gunman to the probe into interference by Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

The students, however, were in no mood for platitudes, prayers or promises and took to the streets. The new movement called for more action from the government and particularly President Trump on gun control.

It all kicked off on Feb. 17 when Parkland student Emma Gonzalez inspired a crowd of thousands in a demonstration in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The eloquent and impassioned Gonzalez was a lightning rod for students across the country, who showed no tolerance for politicians and their support of the NRA’s agenda at the expense of their classmates and loved ones.

Gonzales mocked Trump’s tweet, which focused on the mental health of the gunman and not the AR-15 he used to mow down her classmates:

“They say that tougher gun laws do not decrease gun violence. We call B.S.!”

“They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun. We call B.S.!”

On Feb. 19, a group of 17 teens staged a “lie-in” protest at the White House honoring those who died in Florida. The protestors were joined by 100 more students and others holding signs boycotting the influence of the NRA in Washington. The event was organized by two high school juniors, Whitney Bowen and Eleanor Nuechterlein, who formed a group of youngsters called “Teens for Gun Reform.

LIVE: Students are protesting outside of the White House, staging a “die in” #GunReformNow https://t.co/fwyg7dC9pk — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 19, 2018

The three-minute demonstration, which highlighted the length of the murderous rampage in Parkland, Fla., also focused on how quickly a gun can be purchased in the United States. It would be only the beginning of week of outrage by teens across the country who called out politicians to change the nation’s gun laws.

Survivors from the Parkland shooting flooded the State House in Tallahassee on Feb. 20 in hopes of forcing local politicians to enact a ban on assault rifles. State Bill HB-210 had been in committee for months and called for a ban on the sale and possession of semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Republicans voted the bill down 71 – 36, with many disappointed Parkland survivors watching from the visitors’ gallery.

By Feb, 21 a fully coordinated walkout was held by thousands of students from Florida, to Iowa, Washington D.C., Maryland, Minnesota and Arizona demanding tighter restrictions on gun purchases.

Later that day, student survivors of school massacres and their relatives, joined Trump for a “listening session” called by the president to focus on school safety. The meeting in the White House was called to hear the pleas of those who were impacted by mass shootings in schools, but also featured members of the NRA and the president’s Cabinet.

During the session, Trump floated the idea of paying teachers “adept with weapons” more money to tote firearms in school, and stated he planned to concentrate his efforts on raising the minimum age of gun buyers to 21, ending the sale of bump stocks, which convert legal assault rifles into illegal automatic weapon and increased scrutiny on the mental health of buyers.

Cadet Bone Spurs did not detail how or when such changes would become policy, or how the Obama-era mental health prohibitions he eliminated months ago differed from his new concentration.

The NRA almost immediately challenged the proposed change in the age one could purchase a firearm, something that seemed to quickly vanish from the president’s talking points by week’s end.

By yesterday’s address in front of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, Trump had abandoned all talk of age restrictions. Back among cheering supporters, he fed red meat to his base and renewed the old battle cry to vilify the Democrats who are going to take their guns and end the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The Kissing Bandit

With another week comes another old tryst from out of the shadows to bite El Presidente on his very substantial rear end.

Former Trump Tower receptionist Rachel Crooks continued discussing her “#MeToo” moment when the Pussy Grabber-in-Chief allegedly stole a kiss from her in 2006.

Crooks’ story ran above the fold on the front page of the Feb. 19 Washington Post and was the third time this month that one of the president’s female accusers surfaced to recount Trump’s alleged sexual misdeeds shortly after FLOTUS Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron.

At least 15 woman have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct from Trump over the years.

Crooks first went public with her story of woo during the 2016 presidential campaign, but like all of Trump’s female accusers, was publicly dismissed as a liar. The Post’s story revived her charges.

Trump again called Crooks a liar and denied ever meeting her. It’s been a recurring theme in February:

Earlier this month, Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted to paying former porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 of his own money prior to the election to not discuss an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal also came out last week after she admitted to receiving $150,000 prior to the 2016 election to not disclose any information on her alleged affair with Trump due to a confidentiality agreement with AMI, publisher of the National Enquirer.

This week, Crooks recounted her story of how Mr. Stamina jammed his nasty, fast-food tickler down her throat against her will while she was working on the 24th floor of Trump Tower. Crooks said she was kissed outside the office where she worked as a receptionist for the Bayrock Group after scrounging up the courage to introduce herself to the reality television star.

The grabby dealmaker allegedly held her hand and then proceeded to kiss her on both cheeks while whispering sweet nothings in her ears. Crooks alleges that Trump would not let her go while asking her where she was from and if she wanted to be a model.

Moments later he moved in for the kill and kissed her, she said.

The whole sordid affair harkened back to the now infamous Access Hollywood tape that was leaked to the press In October 2016.

Crooks challenged the president’s “excellent memory and good brain” on Twitter, where she asked him to “produce the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006.”

When The Office is for Sale

Just hours after visiting survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and mourning the deaths of the 17 students and faculty member who met their end, a less somber President Orange Marmalade shook his booty to “Lady Marmalade” at a disco-themed event at his private resort in Palm Beach.

Okay, well, maybe he didn’t dance, but CNN reported Trump and the FLOTUS in attendance at their resort just hours after meeting with first responders following the Parkland shooting.

The next evening, the president attended another party at Mar-A-Lago, but this time for the charity organization Orphan’s Promise. Chronicled in pictures with partygoers, Trump can be seen giving the thumbs up during the event in an Instagram post. According to the Daily Mail, the organization works to serve orphaned children and create opportunities for them and their families.

However, Mr. Art of the Deal didn’t just party over the weekend.

He marked his second President’s Day not by visiting Mount Rushmore or giving some emotional speech, but by slashing prices on all the sweet, sweet, “merch” he’s been hawking on his personally branded re-election site since he took office.

In an e-mail sent out just days before, Trump’s re-election campaign offered 30 percent off on all merchandise on his website, which offers Make American Great Again headwear for every occasion, along with t-shirts, hoodies and other Trump emblazoned apparel.

In the end, Mr. President was willing to offer a reduction on everything except for his unmitigated gall, and of course, the dignity of the office, which was slashed shortly after he took the inaugural oath on Jan. 20, 2017.