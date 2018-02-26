Meet one of the National Rifle Association’s bloodiest trolls

Marion Hammer, the National Rifle Association’s Florida lobbyist, owns the balls of that state’s legislators.

Because of this miserable piece of dung, Florida has been the model for the loosest gun laws in the nation. Hammer, 78, is nearing four decades as the most influential gun lobbyist in the United States.

According to The New Yorker, Hammer made carrying firearms a fact of daily life in the state. In 2011 during Gov. Rick Scott’s first year in office, she helped draft and push through a statute that punishes local officials who attempt to establish stricter gun regulations than those imposed at the state level. For trying to increase public safety, officials can be fined thousands of dollars and removed from office.

Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature almost never allows any bill that would hinder gun owners to come up for a vote. She’s that powerful and lawmakers are at her beck and call. A telephone call or an e-mail from Hammer is all that’s needed to shit-can any new attempt at gun-control legislation.

The Florida House of Representatives on Tuesday declined to discuss a ban on many semiautomatic weapons and large-capacity magazines as dozens of survivors of last week’s school shooting headed to the Capitol to turn their grief into political action.

Lawmakers voted down a motion to consider the ban during a session that opened with a prayer for the 17 people killed by a former student last Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The vote in the Republican-dominated body was 36-71.

Stoneman Douglas students in the gallery appeared stunned.

Sheryl Acquaroli, a 16-year-old junior from the school tearfully said on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 that, “It seemed almost heartless how they immediately pushed the button to say no.”

She said the next person killed by an AR-15 like the one used at her school will be the fault of the 71 people who voted no on Tuesday. “They had a chance to stop it today,” she said. “If there is another mass shooting (in Florida) it’s going to be their fault.”

A new plan to raise the age of possession and sale of semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21 and apply a three-day waiting period to those sales is in the works, and reports say the bill is viewed favorably, but don’t be surprised if it eventually fails.

Some facts about Florida and guns:

Florida lawmakers refuse to debate assault rifles, but said porn is dangerous. On the day they voted against the weapons debate, they declared pornography ‘a health risk.’

It’s easy to purchase any type of gun in Florida. According to the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, no license is required to purchase and own a shotgun, rifle or handgun. The state does not require owners to register their firearms. If you’re 18 or older, you can buy as many long guns as you want at one time in Florida, according to the NRA.

The whole process of buying a gun takes as few as 15 minutes.

Florida does not require a license for purchase or sale of ammunition. Sellers do not need to record purchases, nor are they required to provide safe storage for ammunition or restrict the locations where ammunition can be sold.

Dealers can ship ammunition to persons 21-years-old or older across Florida with no unusual restrictions in place.

If you are under 21, you may not be able to buy a handgun, but in the meantime you can go practice with your AR-15. With rifles, you can buy one and pick it up the same day.

While providing for all your gun needs, some other things aren’t quite so easy in Florida.

Don’t expect to stock up on Sudafed for your sniffles. Florida law prohibits consumers from purchasing more than nine grams of common cold medications like Sudafed within a 30-day period. It’s also illegal to purchase more than three packages at once.

Buying large quantities of anti-diarrheal meds? Expect to be put under surveillance in a way that won’t happen if you purchase large numbers of firearms. Anyone who bulk-buys anti-diarrhea medication is likely to come under scrutiny of the FDA because these drugs have been abused. In large doses, drugs like Imodium have a similar impact on the body as opiates like heroin. You’ll get high, but your bowels will stop moving, according to a CBS report.

And speaking of excrement, Marion Hammer and the NRA must certainly be proud of themselves for accomplishing so much while the Parkland massacre victims were still being buried.