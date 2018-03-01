Just when you thought there was no Hope, now there really isn’t

Hope Hicks was many things to Donald Trump’s White House.

The 29-year-old former shoe and clothing model was the youngest to ever hold the position of communications director … and the latest high-ranking member of Trump’s Cabinet to exit without much warning.

Hicks announced her resignation on the last day of February, a day after giving hours of testimony before a House committee on Russian interference into the 2016 election and what her boss, Orange Julius Caesar, knew or didn’t know about it.

For the most part, Hicks refused to answer questions about her time spent just a desk away from The Donald. With eerie similarity to former top aide Stephen Bannon, she claimed that her tenure in D.C. was “privileged.”

She did, however, divulge a propensity for telling “white lies” for Trump.

In the end, Hicks might be just one more casualty in the tumultuous White House headed by a combustible madman known for his narcissism, insecurity and television catch phrase, “You’re fired!”

Some wonder if the move — which was either unexpected or planned for a long time, depending on who you ask — signals another sign of real trouble for Trump’s presidency.

Hicks, labeled as Trump’s closest confidante, was said to be like a second daughter to Daddy Donnie, and like him, had no political experience. She is the second member of Trump’s “family” to take a hit this week, with son-in-law Jared Kushner losing his unofficial high-level security clearance.

That her resignation came after a grilling by Congress and a tongue-lashing from the “Stable Genius” was just a coincidence, according to the White House. Press Secretary and head “white liar” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Hicks’ departure had been in the works “for a while” and that it was not a “scandal,” which of course means that it was actually quite sudden and scandalous.

According to CNN’s Erin Burnett, his Royal Madness told Hicks she was “so stupid” for admitting to telling lies from time to time on his behalf. Burnett said she received word from an anonymous insider who said Hicks’ exit was as sudden as it seemed, and that following her nine hours of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, Psycho Don predictably threw a tantrum and berated the woman that people around the White House say was a skilled translator of Trump-speak.

For his part, Trump eventually ponied up the kind of praise given only to those who are really close to him:

“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Hicks was a 2010 Southern Methodist University graduate who first entered politics by working for a New York public relations firm founded by Hillary Clinton supporter Matthew Hiltzik. It was there that she met and befriended Ivanka Trump. She joined the Trump Organization in 2012, where she worked with the public relations team and modeled clothing and accessories. She was expected to expand the future first daughter’s “Ivanka Trump Collection.”

A faithful supporter of the Trumps, Hicks became campaign press secretary for candidate Trump in 2016.

During the campaign, the “outstanding” Hicks was romantically tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. In Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury,” he quoted Trump as once referring to Hicks as “the best piece of tail” Lewandowski will ever have.

Last month, Hicks was said to be dating disgraced staff secretary Rob Porter, and she helped author a statement from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly supporting Porter after he was accused of abusing both of his former wives. Porter, of course, “resigned” from his post days after the allegations surfaced.

In January 2018, The Huffington Post reported that Hicks had assured the president that e-mails from Donald Trump, Jr.’s account regarding his 2016 Trump Tower meeting would never get out due to her diligence.

The secret June 2016 meeting called by Trump Jr. also featured Kushner, then campaign manager and now-indicted Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer tied to the Kremlin. Hicks was one of the people who knew about the meeting, which sought “dirt” on Hillary Clinton from a foreign government.

Hicks allegedly said during a three-way telephone conversation with President Trump and legal spokesman Mark Corallo that she would contain the e-mails. Corallo said he was concerned about the conversation constituting obstruction of justice and resigned shortly thereafter.