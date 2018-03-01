Welcome to the #wildwildwestwing

Something incredible happened this week. Actually, a few incredible things: Donald Trump publicly shamed his attorney general; Trump’s girl Friday, Hope Hicks, announced her resignation; and Jared Kushner was outed for getting bank loans from bankers he met with in the White House.

And then there was the freakily amazing meeting on gun reform between Trump and a few dozen bipartisan House and Senate members in which Trump supported major reforms backed by Democrats, not his fellow Republicans. And the kids at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School went back to classes after two weeks of leading a national conversation about gun reform following a massacre there. Whew.

Still, I have a bad feeling about the whole gun-control thing. Donald Trump, who seems to wake up every morning on some new and previously undiscovered planet, has no business writing gun legislation. He famously agrees with the last person he talks to, and changes his mind the way most people change their underwear.

Trump’s idea of preventing mass shootings on the streets and in our schools:

“You’re going to have to be really strong on mentally ill,” he said, ignoring privacy rights.

“Forget about bump stocks — they’re gone.” Can he do that by decree?

“Really strong on background checks.” Huge new federal department to compile data on private citizens? Aren’t we supposed to be draining swamps?

“Too much violence in the movies. Have you seen some of the video games? I have a young son and I can’t believe some of the things he watches.” He didn’t mention whether he stopped his son from watching that material.

“We have to harden our schools.” And turn them into armed camps. Trump nodded enthusiastically when Rep. John Rutherford of Florida, a former sheriff, declared the motto of the National Rifle Association, “the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun.”

He also floated allowing police to confiscate the guns of people with mental health issues, without due process.

As much as I would like common sense gun regulation — like most gun owners, I support the idea — a comprehensive bill literally cobbled from the notes of the congressfolk at Trump’s big meeting seems headed for problems.

Hashtag #wildwildwestwing.

Some of the elected officials took the opportunity to plug pet proposals. Sen. Steve Scalise, the House whip who was shot during congressional baseball practice last year, wants reciprocal concealed-carry legislation. Rutherford had a bizarre idea of requiring “buyer permits” with no idea on how that would be implemented. Sen. Diane Feinstein, who carried a gun while she was mayor of San Francisco because of threats on her life, made the pitch to ban assault weapons.

Trump, of course, blamed Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama for failing to act on gun regulation, and even though he admitted having lunch with NRA officers this week, scolded senators and representatives for being “scared” of the NRA. “Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. They have influence over you — not so much over me,” he said, forgetting the millions he took in campaign contributions from the NRA in 2016.

But mostly Trump repeated his call for “hardened schools” and arming teachers, who as a profession are not happy about that prospect. Who would train the teachers? When? Who would buy the weapons? The NRA is not surprisingly supportive of these concepts, it would certainly spur gun sales.

Walmart, the nation’s biggest retailer, announced yesterday it will not sell guns or ammunition to anyone younger than 21. This follows a similar announcement by sports equipment retail chain Dick’s.

If Congress doesn’t act, it appears that American businesses will. There’s more than one way to rebuff the NRA.