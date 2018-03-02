Forget about bump stocks, Mr. President. Ban the assault weapons

Donald Trump insisted earlier this week that he will unilaterally “ban bump stocks,” the gun accessory used to simulate automatic rifle fire, even if lawmakers decline to take up the issue.

“I’m writing that out myself. I don’t care if Congress does it or not. I am writing it out myself,” Psycho said this week at an event with state governors at the White House.

Talk is cheap, Psycho, and you simply don’t have the legal authority. Don’t you know anything about how government works?

Oh, that’s right, you don’t. Sad.

Trump said Tuesday that he had signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to “ban all devices” like the rapid-fire bump stocks involved in last year’s Las Vegas massacre.

On February 15, Psycho signed a resolution blocking an Obama-era rule designed to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people. Now, he’s saying the Democrats didn’t act, so he will.

The reality is that since it was Barack Obama who acted, that doomed the measure in Trump’s eyes.

The Obama-era regulation, which was enacted after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, would have required the Social Security Administration to send records of beneficiaries with severe mental disabilities to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The measure would have affected about 75,000 people found mentally incapable of managing their financial affairs.

The Parkland, Fla., high school killer would have qualified for that list and possibly would have been stopped.

In a televised turnaround, Psycho Donald appears to now be bucking the NRA and wants the age limit for buying an AR-15 assault rifle moved to 21. He even went so far Wednesday as to accuse Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) of “being afraid of the NRA.”

Psycho asked the senators in the meeting if they included raising the age limit for some gun purchases in the gun control bill they co-sponsored.

“We didn’t address that, Mr. President,” Toomey said.

“You know why? Because you’re afraid of the NRA,” Trump replied with a taunting chuckle. “It’s a big issue right now. A lot of people are talking about it.”

In reality, it isn’t just a “right now” issue, people have been talking for years about wanting to ban these weapons.

The Donald claimed to have the NRA on board, but guess what, they said NO WAY!

The NRA’s national spokeswoman, Dana Loesch, said the powerful gun rights advocacy organization would not support raising the age requirement to purchase a long gun from 18 to 21, and does not support a ban on bump stock modifications.

What is a “bump stock, anyway?

With a bump stock, the gunstock actually “bumps” back and forth between the shooter’s shoulder and trigger finger, causing the rifle to fire rapidly again and again. The shooter holds his or her trigger finger in place, while maintaining forward pressure on the barrel and backward pressure on the pistol grip while firing.

The bump stock is not currently banned by federal law even though it allows a weapon to fire at nearly the rate of a machine gun without technically converting it to a fully automatic firearm.

Twelve of the rifles used by the gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting were modified with a bump stock, enabling him to fire about 90 shots in 10 seconds.

For a mere $150 plus tax, one can buy “The Velocity Trigger” for AR-15 rifles. According to the sales description, it is:

“A Single Stage Drop-In Trigger that provides a nice, clean and crisp trigger pull. The attractive price makes a quality AR-15 trigger achievable with any budget. Simple installation makes the process easy & quick.”

In other words it takes less finger pressure to trigger the shot, so shooting speed is increased.

It’s not the damned bump stocks that need to be banned, however. It’s the vile AR-15, a semi-automatic version of the United States military M16 rifle and weapon of choice for mass murderers.

The M16 can be fired automatically, meaning just pressing the trigger and holding it will issue a continuous stream of 5.56×45 slugs. The standard AR-15 bullet travels at 3,251 feet per second and delivers 1,300 foot– pounds per square inch. Its fire rate is contingent on how fast the killer can pull the trigger, how large are the magazines and how quickly they can be changed.

Rapid fire means changing magazines approximately every 30 seconds or so, which takes about five seconds, maybe less with practice. Under combat situations, times can vary according to the degree of stress.

Effective range is 600 yards, and the firing rate is realistically about 120 rounds-per-minute, experts say.

The AR-15 was designed for speedy reloading in combat situations, and it can fire dozens of rounds in seconds. The butt of the rifle, or stock, has a large internal spring that absorbs the shock of each firing. The low recoil makes it easier to shoot and it is more accurate than earlier military weapons.

Besides the high rate of firing, there’s also the grisly damage that it causes.

Comparing the damage an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun can do to the human body, “One looks like a grenade went off in there,” says Peter Rhee, a trauma surgeon at the University of Arizona. “The other looks like a bad knife cut.”

“It has so much energy that it can disintegrate three inches of leg bone. It would just turn it to dust,” says Donald Jenkins, a trauma surgeon at University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. If it hits the liver, “the liver looks like a jello mold that’s been dropped on the floor.” And the exit wound can be a nasty, jagged hole the size of an orange, he added.

The NRA has supported a Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives review of the bump stock and such devices, recommending it should be subject to additional regulations, but has publicly come out against legislation that would ban the device.

But the president of the United States says it’s past caring about.

“It’s gone, don’t worry about it,” Trump said, referring to bump stocks. “Nobody’s going to want them anyway . . . the bullets come out fast, but nobody knows where the hell they are going.”

Hollow words, Psycho, and you and those Florida students who survived the Valentine’s Day massacre — and some of them now eligible to vote in November — know it.

But there’s a reason the ATF concluded it couldn’t ban bump stocks: Even under Obama, who was no friend of the gun lobby. bump stocks don’t appear to violate federal law.

What these ignorant NRA-bought-and-paid-for bastards fail to accept is that if the AR-15 and all its offspring were BANNED G-d DAMMIT, bump stocks wouldn’t need to exist!

NRA chief Wayne LaPierre and his mouthpiece, Dana Loesch, are hopefully finally poisoning their organization’s image.

“Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media,” Loesch told a cheering crowd at the Maryland Conservative Political Action Conference just 48 hours after the slaughter.

It remains to be seen when Trump will again reverse course. His performance in front of the TV cameras was simply a part of his “paranoid, severe sociopathic narcissistic extreme present hedonism,” as suggested by 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts in their book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.”

Borrowing from the book, since everything Psycho said on Wednesday goes totally counter to everything he has said and done about assault weapons, it leads us to wonder, is he:

