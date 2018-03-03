Trumplandia: Feb. 24 — Mar. 3, 2018

All In the Family Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 39% — up from 37% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 50% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care.

A Real Dingbat

The week of our Trump — Feb. 24, 2018: In a week filled with surprises, including a rare debate on gun control and talks of trade wars, Cadet Bone Spurs found he had bigger problems closer to home.

The loss of a high-level security clearance for his son-in-law and the exit of his pretend daughter and confidante Hope Hicks highlighted a week that began with all guns blazing, but ended all in the family.

Trump seemed almost unhinged at times while trying to appear tough on reforming gun laws — against the wishes of the NRA, while still remaining its shill. By week’s end he had wandered away from the reforms he’d promised a week before, confounding politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Waffling somewhere between placating the teenagers he’d entertained a week before when he promised safety reforms while remaining the “biggest supporter of the Second Amendment in history,” the marmalade-colored commander-in-chief began serving on both sides of the issue, just 10-days after the massacre at a Parkland, Fla. high school left 17 teachers and students dead.

Trump began serving his special brand of breakfast pastries around 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 when he re-warmed his original theory on how to curtail gun violence in schools by arming the teachers.

Donnie Dangerous sent out a tweet that re-introduced the concept of training “adept” teachers to use firearms to stop future mass shooting in schools.

The concept, which was roundly rejected by survivors of the Parkland shooting a week prior, was also rejected by those who participated in a CBS News poll on the issue as well as tough talking actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Undeterred, Trump brought the unwanted concept with him into the annual meeting with governors held on Feb. 26 at the White House. In a riff criticizing a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy who failed to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the rampage, Trump went off script and started fantasizing about how he would have taken down the gunman by “pranging ducks on the wing and getting off spectacular hip shots.”

In Donnie’s deranged fantasy shootout, he would have “run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon” and saved everyone.

White House flak Sarah Huckabee Sanders later translated her boss’ fever dream to mean that as a leader, he would have led during the crisis and saved lives.

Watch Trump's body language as Gov of Washington Jay Inslee explains to him how stupid his arming teachers idea is and asks him to lay off Twitter. pic.twitter.com/fnA47yjyyk — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 26, 2018

Following the lead of the brave high school students who called B.S. on the hollow claims of politicians, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, launched a diatribe that ripped Trump’s argument to shreds.

Donald listened like an angry toddler — arms folded and brow furrowed — before deferring to the governor of Texas, who favored some of Trump’s fantasies. That evening, the black-tie Governor’s Ball was held with the theme, “Spring Renewal.”

The next day, Trump announced he still backed raising the minimum age to purchase “certain firearms” to 21, a position opposed by the NRA. He prepared for a Wednesday bipartisan meeting with legislators.

During that meeting, Trump was full of surprises.

He defiantly suggested taking guns away from people who might commit violence, even without going through due process. He also said that the assembled lawmakers were too afraid of the NRA to oppose it.

He proclaimed himself to be a man independent of the gun lobby, and called for a “terrific” bill that would fulfill his promises to the Florida students by creating better background checks, arming teachers, and increasing the age limit for certain gun purchases.

Trump’s unpredictable behavior seemed to scare everyone in the room and stood as a much more liberal stance on guns than he’d ever taken. It didn’t last.

Following a Thursday night meeting with the NRA in the Oval Office, Trump was reprogrammed and returned to the party line.

By the morning of March 2, he again favored protecting the Second Amendment, supported due process and was against gun control. He was back on the same page as the gun lobby, no longer wished to take guns without due process, and did not favor universal background checks.

In the end, Trump’s position on guns changed all week and amounted to no new legislation and more empty-headed sabre rattling.

Meathead and Little Girl

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

First Daughter Ivanka Trump and hubby Jared Kushner were in the news this week, and not in a good way.

Rumors swirled that Daddy Donald and his Chief-of-Staff John Kelly wanted the pair out, but at press time both were still employed as senior aides in the White House.

Ivanka started her excellent adventure in Seoul with a visit to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Feb. 23.

The next day she greeted Olympic athletes from Team USA and took in some of the closing events at the Winter Games. On Feb. 25, Ivanka would lead the U.S. delegation in the closing ceremony.

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy found time to question Trump’s visit to Seoul. He praised the hard work and commitment of all of his teammates and famously wondered aloud why the First Daughter was involved in the ceremony.

A few days later, on Feb. 27, Kushner learned that his top-secret security clearance was a thing of the past.

Kushner, 37, was the headliner among a group of more than 100 Trump staffers who have failed to complete the required background check that would allow them the ability to view highly classified information, including the daily presidential briefings.

The decision to reduce Kushner’s access was made after Kelly announced plans to overhaul security clearances following the resignation of staff secretary Rob Porter. The accused two-time wife-beater also never completed his background check before finally being ousted from the White House.

Kushner’s lowered security clearance came as a blow to the jet-setting aide who has been tasked with settling the discord in the Middle East; solving the country’s opioid epidemic; diplomacy with Mexico and China; and reforming the U.S. criminal justice system.

A lowered security clearance will make it difficult for Kushner to attend meetings with sensitive national secrets, and caused some to wonder if the change will impact his ability to influence policy in the West Wing.

It was later disclosed that conversations intercepted by China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico and Israel suggested that foreign officials had explored the possibility of using Kushner’s many foreign and domestic business dealings as leverage in the hope of compromising Trump’s son-in-law.

CNN reported it is unknown how long Kushner will continue to operate with a diminished clearance. The FBI is expected to complete his background check within the next month.

Stifle yourself

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks had an amazing week that began with her Feb. 27 appearance before the House Intelligence Committee on Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

Hicks left the nine-hour session without answering any substantive questions about her time in the White House. She deemed any information during that period as privileged.

Early in the proceedings, Hicks also declined to answer questions related to the transition period between the election and Trump’s inauguration. In fact, due to her refusals, a number of committee members described the hearing as the second coming of the interview it held last year with then top White House adviser Stephen Bannon.

Rep. Denny Heck (D-Washington) exclaimed: “We got Bannoned!” at the end of the session with Hicks.

As one of the president’s closest aides, Hicks did however divulge that she had to occasionally tell “white lies,” for Trump. The admission, which came before The Donald could tell her to “stifle,” might ultimately have ended her time in Trump’s inner circle.

Hicks resigned the next day, stating that her exit was because she was ready to move on and was physically exhausted after three years on the job.

Voted the number one most powerful person “In Trump’s Washington” by GQ Magazine, Hicks was also known as Trump’s translator.