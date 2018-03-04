Apple of Trump’s eye falls from the tree

OR

Your dad scores a fabulous government job in Washington and persuades you and your hubby to move from the poshness of Manhattan to take a position with him in the capital to help “drain the swamp.”

Hubby is given the job of making peace in the Middle East, with no experience. On top of that, he’s tasked with completely revamping the United States government. He’s even given an office and access to valuable secret, classified information.

And for yourself, you get a desk nearby, with the title “Advisor to the First Dad,” and like your husband’s position, it’s unpaid.

You and hubby awaken, turn on your favorite right-wing news channel, pour a cup of Joe and munch toast while you watch. You’re stunned to learn that Daddy is ordering that your jobs be eliminated, and your asses sent packing back to New York!

“What the f..k!?!?!” you scream, in unison.

Welcome, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to the world of Psycho Donald Trump.

What went wrong? You both pissed off your father by being investigated by the FBI! You know how he likes to “Trump the spotlight.” Only one investigation per family.

Daddy, the self-declared master of the “You’re Fired” line, didn’t even have the balls to fire you himself! He foisted that job off on a freaking flunky, Chief of Staff John Kelly.

To add insult to insult, he’s claiming he never wanted the two of you in his office in the first place. That’s even though he made a great show of your employment.

When it was reported that Jared got a $500 million loan after using his position with your pop, The Donald was pissed. Had HE scored the cash, or at least gotten a cut, things would probably have been copacetic.

So, kids, welcome to the Trump Flying Circus revolving “You’re Fired,” revolving door. Don’t let it hit you in the ass!