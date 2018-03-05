They say ‘hating is wrong.’ I say ‘except for when it isn’t.’

I lost a co-worker last week and didn’t even say goodbye. On his last day I took a circuitous route out of the building just to avoid him and the usual platitudes: “Goodbye! Good luck! Don’t be a stranger!”

Earlier, another associate had a different view. “I’m really going to miss him,” she said. “He worked hard and did a lot for us.”

I didn’t dispute her assessment . . . except for the “missing him” part. Bottom line for me, he was just another ignorant, racist Trumper, and in these parts, those are never in short supply.

Although he knew of my former career as a newspaperman, this man was never shy about condemning all journalists as liars, and he’d say it right in front of me, adding that all he ever watched was Fox News. He was also one of the guys who was overheard talking about Trump’s Wall and “dumb Mexicans,” unaware at the time that I have Latino relatives. And then there was the time he complained about baseball player Tony Perez’s inability to speak English, which I later discovered isn’t even true. #FakeNews!

With my efforts here at The Shinbone Star, I’ve taken a very public and hard-line stance against racist Trumpers. But even with their guy’s presidency dragging on from outrage to outrage, I find that hate can be a difficult thing to maintain. It takes a toll.

I give myself credit for at least applying hate evenly. I’ve shunned longtime friends and even relatives for their racist, Trumpist views, so at least no one can say I’m just going after the ones who don’t hurt me very much.

I’ve been called cruel for bringing political strife into my own family, for writing about matters that put the family in a bad light. It’s even been suggested that I apologize and break bread with those who voted for the man whose policies made my brown-skinned granddaughter a suspect in her own country.

People say harboring this kind of hate is “bad for your health,” that there are “too many of them,” and that “for the sake of the country, we must seek common ground.”

No.

Once you accept that rotten seed, you own the whole strangling vine, and even though I can’t dispute arguments like, “he was a good worker,” or “he bought us doughnuts with his own money,” once you start using good qualities as an excuse for overlooking the nasty bits, you’ve lost the war.

Is there no way back then, no way to heal? Certainly there is, it’s called an apology, but it won’t come from me.

However, if a Trumper comes to me and says, “I’m sorry I voted for that racist who wants to move your granddaughter to the other side of a wall. I was stupid, I don’t know what I was thinking, please forgive me,” then yes, I’ll forgive, and I’ll even give him a bro-hug.

But that hasn’t happened.

So I’ll just keep writing, skip the doughnuts, and keep taking the long way out of the building whenever that’s appropriate.

Hate is an ugly word, but for me it’s the only one that balances the scale against Trumpism, which is really the same concept by a different name. And as for my departed co-worker, he’s just one less asshole for me to worry about, at least until the next one comes along.

Yes, hate comes at a price, but where unrepentant Trumpers are concerned, it’s a price I’m willing to pay.