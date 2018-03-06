Trump’s ‘fine-tuned machine’ is leaving stains on the White House driveway

Let’s take a drive down memory lane. Please fasten your seat belts, because Psycho Donald Trump is at the wheel!

Flashback to Feb. 15, 2017

The Donald calls an unscheduled press conference that lasted an hour and 15 minutes, to defend his administration. “Chaos?” Trump asks. “There’s zero chaos. We are running — this is a fine-tuned machine.” Continuing to defend his administration, Trump alleges, “We have made incredible progress. I don’t think there’s ever been a president elected who in this short period of time has done what we’ve done.”

Historians call bullshit.

According to Trump, false rumors about his record abound because of — what else — “fake news.”

“The press has become so dishonest. The press is out of control. The tone is such hatred,” he says. “Tomorrow, they will say, ‘Donald Trump rants and raves.’ I’m not ranting and raving. I’m just telling you. You’re dishonest people.”

Since the media is so dishonest, Trump decides to take his message “straight to the people.” Well, he has done that, in a ton of tweets, almost 3,000 of which have been lies.

Trump’s “fine tuned machine” is really a demolition derby junker. The generator isn’t ginning, the pistons are swapping cylinders, and this clunker has become dangerous to drive.

Just days after The Donald moved into the Oval Office — sans arm-candy wife Melania — he has to fire his National Security Adviser, former Army Gen. Michael Flynn, amid charges that Russia tried to influence our elections so that Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton. Seems Flynn met with the Russians, but conveniently forgets to mention it on his résumé.

On May 16, 2017, the Justice Department appoints Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, as special counsel to oversee an investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

The Donald cries, “there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly.”

“No collusion” becomes his mantra.

The engine of Psycho’s “fine tuned machine” is still leaking from every orifice. The Jed Clampett family car is a limo by comparison.

Fast forward to Feb. 15, 2018

The White House scrambles to explain how Staff Secretary Rob Porter, who resigned amid spousal abuse charges, was a handler of top secret documents without a proper security clearance. Everyone involved reacts normally — they lie.

By Feb. 15, at least 15 members of Psycho’s staff are fired or resign under pressure.

More than one in three Trump administration staffers leave the White House in its first year, a pace that eclipses the rate of departures in the previous five White Houses, according to a study by Kathryn Dunn Tenpas of the Brookings Institute:

“Six of the 12 Tier One positions saw turnover (Reince Priebus, chief of staff; Katie Walsh, deputy chief of staff; Sean Spicer, press secretary; George Sifakis, assistant to the president and director of the Office of Public Liaison; Michael Flynn, national security adviser, and KT McFarland, deputy national security adviser). By comparison, Obama lost one adviser from Tier One (Greg Craig, White House counsel), and George W. Bush did not see any turnover in these high-level positions.”

Just in the last week, Trump’s right-hand squeeze, former model (how typical) Hope Hicks, resigns after being grilled for nine hours by the House Intelligence Committee. She admits to “telling white lies” for The Donald, which really pisses off Psycho because he gives her a real dressing down, though not the kind he’d like to give her.

See, Hope was already in Psycho’s shitter after he learned she had been having sex with the aforementioned Rob Porter. Not a crafty career decision, dear.

Rumor is that Gen. H.R. McMaster — the new national security adviser who replaced Flynn — will leave as early as next month. Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, is also been rumored to be leaving, but ostensibly sticks around to keep Psycho from imposing steep tariffs on imported goods. Last Thursday, he lost.

White House counsel Don McGahn is believed to also be among those considering leaving the White House. Psycho simply ignores his legal advice and continues to place himself and his staff in legal jeopardy.

Topping the list of cripples is Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, who has been on The Donald’s poop list since a year ago when he called a sudden press conference to recuse himself from any investigation into Russian election meddling. Psycho’s public attacks on Sessions are frequent and demeaning, but he doesn’t dare fire the little Alabamian because Mueller is already sniffing around for obstruction of justice.

Now the Week From Hell, March 1- 3

The president, who loathes exercise and dodged the Vietnam draft because of “bone spurs,” claims he would have “run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon” and that he would have “taken out” the Parkland High school mass murderer, who just happened to be armed with an assault-style rifle.

In spite of all the watch-dogging by Cohn, Psycho places import tariffs on iron and aluminum, causing turmoil on world markets.

Trump says police officers should “take the firearms first and then go to court” when responding to potentially dangerous individuals. “I like taking the guns early,” Trump says, “like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida.” Going to court to get a warrant to take someone’s weapons “would have taken a long time,” he says. The NRA goes batshit crazy, accusing Psycho Don of “becoming the gun-grabber-in-chief.”

The Donald calls for a “beautiful” bill that would expand background checks on gun-buyers, prevent mentally ill people from accessing firearms, and restrict teenagers from buying assault weapons, again, surprising hell out of the already stressed NRA leadership, which by the way gave Psycho $30,000,000 for his campaign coffers.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, says it will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland shooting. Dick’s has balls.

Vlad Putin shows the world a film of Russia’s new “invincible” intercontinental cruise missile and a nuclear torpedo that supposedly could outsmart all American defenses. Florida, Psycho Don’s home away from Washington, was shown to be within the missile’s range, and Vlad added that they have a “doomsday-style” submarine.

Trump says he thinks it’s great that China’s president now holds that office for life and muses that maybe the U.S. will do the same some day. His remarks are met with laughter and applause during a luncheon for Republican donors at his South Florida estate, according to reports. No mention whether the laughter was of the nervous variety.

In a weekend story by The Washington Post, titled “This is Not Going to End Well,” retired Army four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey says the American people — and Congress especially — should be alarmed. “I think the president is starting to wobble in his emotional stability and this is not going to end well,” McCaffrey says. “Trump’s judgment is fundamentally flawed, and the more pressure put on him and the more isolated he becomes, I think, his ability to do harm is going to increase.”

Frighteningly, it seems that Psycho Don is more than just a funny name. It’s becoming impossible to deny that he is not only psychotic, but sadistic, and his “fine tuned machine” is about to blow its engine.

Lord, keep this madman away from “the nuclear football.”