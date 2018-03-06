Wasting time with Nunberg while DACA fails and assault weapons prevail

Did I just hear what I thought I heard, or was that a a skit from the Gridiron dinner last weekend?

Former Trump campaign aide San Nunberg says he will refuse to comply with a grand jury summons from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller on the Trump-Russia investigation.

I’m driving home after a long trip, listening to CNN on the radio. What was that? No one is that stupid I said to myself, checking my speedometer.

Mueller’s not going to send me to prison for this.

Oh, this is too good to be true. And it was, folks. If you listened as I did to Nunberg as he switched from cable news network to cable news network for five frenzied hours, you were titillated, joyous, sometimes giddy and even hopeful that the last piece seemed to be falling into place on the investigation into Donald Trump’s illegitimate presidency.

But we awoke today to find we had been conned into another “who shot JR” dream. Donald Trump is still president. It may even have been scripted television — Roger Stone, Nunberg’s mentor, has orchestrated crazier stunts — instead of the reality television rerun we’re consumed with.

By now you all know Nunberg was an early staffer to the campaign, in league with the likes of Stone, Steve Bannon and Breitbart. Nunberg was axed from the campaign, his second axing, actually, after a controversy with racist material on his social media.

He has been interviewed once by Mueller’s team, and has now been subpoenaed for any e-mail correspondence with Stone, Bannon, Trump, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. Nunberg took to the all-too-willing news shows Monday to say he didn’t have time to parse past correspondence, had nothing to do with collusion with Russians (although Carter Page did), wasn’t guilty of anything (but Mueller has something on Trump, Manafort and Gates) ad nauseam. The convoluted telling of the story should have convinced most right thinking people that Sam Nunberg is one reindeer short of a sleigh ride.

“If Roger and me were in there, Trump would be at 50 percent (approval rating).” He (Putin) had offered to send women up to his room. But he (Trump) didn’t. He didn’t want it. He’s too smart for that. People think he’s the Manchurian candidate. Give me a break. Trump may have very well done something dumb with the Russians. I’m not cooperating, arrest me. Maybe I’ll just give them my e-mail password. I have no problem complying, but I’m not going to just sit there with them for 15 hours. Well I have not had anything to drink. Besides my meds, anti-depressants. Is that okay?

Sadly, many otherwise serious and somber news analysts were forced to waste time explaining the intricacies of a grand jury subpoena, Nunberg’s personal demons, and his willingness to talk — if not be trusted. More than one pundit pointed out that Nunberg is representative of the kind of adviser the Trump campaign has attracted, and despite churning through more than a dozen of them, still retain others of Nunberg’s ilk, running the business of the country.

And like Trump, Nunberg showed a real ignorance of history. Asking if he was the first person to defy a prosecutor’s subpoena, Nunberg will soon learn that no, Susan McDougal spent 22 months in jail after she refused to comply with Prosecutor Ken Starr’s investigation into the Clinton-Whitewater affair. Starr sent her to jail for the limit, 18 months, in the civil investigation, then back to jail on criminal charges. She was ultimately acquitted, but paid a heavy price for her silence. We don’t think Nunberg is that loyal.

Meanwhile, in the real world:

This is the first full day following the cutoff for Dreamers, the kids of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Now, some 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children can no longer be shielded for deportation as their permits expire. How many young adults with impeccable school and work records did you deport today, Trump?

Trump is still intent on setting huge tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a move that will protect 150,000 American steel worker jobs at the expense of 5 million other manufacturing jobs in this country. The tariffs will also drive up costs for the rest of us. The move is alienating global trading partners and threatening a retaliatory trade war. Congress has the ability to block this, but chances are good, the majority doesn’t have the stones.

The Senate is set to take up banking regulations that would further strip consumers of protections, and will ignore a crescendo of calls throughout America for bills to address gun violence, mainly the proliferation of assault rifles. The surviving students of the Parkland, Fla., shooting massacre are planning a massive march on Washington later this month. Their initial march request was denied by the Interior Department. Somehow we don’t think that will stop them.

Nunberg, if you must haunt, become the monster under Trump’s bed.