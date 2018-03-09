Donald Trump, star of the big screen and not in a good way

Gather ‘round readers and ye shall hear the story of Donald Trump, present Oval Office Occupant, and his “spooky” career. I’ll wait while you pour yourself an adult beverage — or several — because this is a convoluted horror tale.

There was a book, “The Manchurian Candidate,” written in 1959, by Richard Condon. The film came out in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. It was indeed a spooky tale involving an intricate plot by America’s worst enemies — the Commies — Russia and China. Not much has changed in 2018 except for the names.

In the book, the United States was at war with North Korea which was backed by China and Russia. Same old, same old. A platoon of American soldiers was captured by the Russians and sent to Manchuria in communist China. A few days later, all but two were returned to the American line.

You could take a few sips of your beverage here.

Staff Sgt. Raymond Shaw was credited with saving the men. The platoon commander, played in the movie by Frank Sinatra, got Shaw the Congressional Medal of Honor — America’s highest military honor.

When platoon members were later asked to describe Shaw, each automatically responded, “Raymond Shaw is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life.”

*Spoiler Alert: Shaw was really a cold, sad loner and unsympathetic bastard.

Shaw, the son of a prominent political family, becomes an unwitting assassin in an international communist conspiracy to bump off the presidential candidate of his Commie stepmother’s party so her hubby will then have to become the nominee.

Are you with us so far?

Shaw, who was brainwashed by his Chinese captors, was given an activation “trigger,” the Queen of Diamonds playing card. Anytime he sees the card, he becomes a robotic Commie pawn.

Take a big slug of that adult beverage now.

Okay, to continue, Shaw is supposed to slip into Madison Square Garden in New York during a political convention and shoot the presidential candidate with a rifle. AR-15s weren’t available at the time.

* Spoiler Alert: Shaw fails because Frank Sinatra arrives just in time to save the day.

Anyway, now maybe you understand the name of the book and movie, “The Manchurian Candidate.” Got that?

Imagine now, dear readers, IF Donald Trump, during his many trips to Russia, was plied with loose women who peed on the mattress for his singular pleasure. Unpleasant as that thought might be, imagine now that the Ruskies have a video of the whole sordid evening!

Further, imagine that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia and a former lieutenant colonel in the KGB, has arranged to entrap Psycho Donald. Putin knows of his weakness for large breasts and other grabbable female body parts. He also knows of Trump’s desire to one day become president of the United States.

Trump falls hard for Putin’s trap. Pun intended, sorry.

Vlad, meanwhile, is hurting from sanctions and an oil embargo. He sees that Donnie really is going to run for president, and suddenly he remembers that video on a shelf in his closet. He thinks maybe he could use it as blackmail to force The Donald to ease those sanctions — but ONLY if Donnie can somehow win the presidency, as unlikely as that seems. So Vlad orders his Ruskie minions to go to work monkeying electronically with our elections to get Psycho into the Oval Office.

Take another sip here, if needed. Hell, make it two!

As you might have noticed, The Donald has become president, and he’s seemingly in love with the hunky Vlad. He’s never written a disparaging word about him.

When Vlad premiered a different video a few days ago touting his new missile that can fly forever and dodge every defense system known to man as it zooms toward Donnie’s Mar-a-Lago resort, there wasn’t a peep from The Donald, not one. Vlad also flaunted his new super nuke submarine. If the United States has a bigger one, then Donnie would have likely bragged about it, but nope, not a word from him.

Question is, looking at how many actions The Donald has taken to undermine air, water, natural resources and the government agencies designed to protect them, could Psycho Donald Trump be our real-life Manchurian Candidate, tasked to destroy us from within?

Just asking.