Trumplandia: Mar. 3 — 10, 2018

The week of our Trump – Mar. 3, 2018: If any other United States president had the type of week Donald Trump had, you’d say he was off the rails on the crazy train, but in Trumplandia, nuts is the norm and this week was no different.

The wild ride began on Mar. 5 with irrelevant former campaign aide Sam Nunberg waking from an almost three years slumber to tell anyone who would listen that he was not going to cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling and its possible ties to the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe requested all e-mails from Nunberg dating back to 2015. The federal request also called for all text messages, work papers, telephone logs and other documents, according to MSNBC.

Nunberg said the request was too far-reaching, then publicly stated he would not cooperate with the subpoena. He said it could allow the government to build a case on Trump supporter Roger Stone, who he said was his mentor, and joked that Mueller would have to arrest him before he’d turn over e-mail conversations between himself and Stone or between himself and former White House consultant Stephen Bannon.

Nunberg, who was fired by the Trump campaign in August 2015 after a series of racist Facebook posts surfaced, conducted a daylong press conference of defiance that began with a quote in The Washington Post.

The obscure former Trump aide then called into MSNBC’s Katy Tur to further display his defiance. Nunberg ultimately sat in with every host at CNN during the course of the day, defaming fellow former aide Carter Page, musing that the president may have done something illegal during the campaign and begging to be arrested by Mueller so he could laugh at the investigation that he says is a witch hunt.

Nunberg even threatened to shred his subpoena live on Bloomberg TV to further rub his lack of cooperation with the probe in the face of Mueller.

Following several questions from news hosts about the possibility of jail time for contempt, Nunberg seemed to change his tune right around the time that CNN’s Erin Burnett asked if he’d been drinking.

By Mar. 6 he’d changed his tune and said he would cooperate with the grand jury.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Nunberg said the Mueller subpoena of e-mails was not fair and should be narrowed in scope.

On Mar. 9, Nunberg reported to District Court in Washington D.C. to testify. For all of his public anger and rejection of the subpoena earlier in the week, Nunberg was recognized as the first Trump campaign affiliate to openly walk through the front entrance of the federal courthouse for his appearance.

Trump ironically announced on Mar. 6 that despite losing staff at a breakneck pace, the White House was not in chaos. Not surprisingly, the president said any perception of disorder was created by his favorite whipping boy — the mainstream media.

Trump’s rants served as a precursor for a week-long roller coaster ride with stops along the way for former aides, porn stars and his self-manifested trade war with American allies to get onboard.

Crazy, that’s how it goes

While many were recovering from the massive nor’easter that brought rain, snow and high winds to communities in several states, President Trump seemed to be dealing with an entirely different weather system.

The storm made landfall on Mar. 6 and left destruction and carnage in its path.

Early on Mar. 6, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway was charged with breaking the law that separates government from politics.

The Office of Special Counsel announced that Conway had violated the Hatch Act by advocating for Roy Moore last year in the Alabama Senate race, and urged the White House to consider disciplinary action against her.

No word so far from the White House on what special punishment the queen of Alt-Facts could receive.

The rest of the day would belong to porn star and alleged former Trump mistress Stormy Daniels, who seems to have new revelations daily about her tryst with The Donald and the non-disclosure agreement that brought her $130,000.

Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford/aka Peggy Peterson) has continued to put a dark cloud over the Trump presidency, which has been trying to get rid of the adult star since she was paid to not talk about her 2006 affair with Mr. Stamina.

Daniels filed a lawsuit against the president in Los Angeles Superior Court, stating that he never signed the non-disclosure agreement, therefore making it null and void. She stated through her lawsuit that on Oct. 28, 2016, she was paid by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to remain quiet about the affair, which allegedly took place shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to the happy first couple’s son, Barron.

Cohen was said to have paid the actress the funds through a company he set up shortly before the payment – Essential Consultants. Reports claim that LLC was used solely to pay hush money to Daniels. The explicit actress said she was paid under the alias “Peggy Peterson” and Trump was referred to as “David Dennison.”

Daniels argued that because the agreement is invalid, she should be allowed to disclose tasty tidbids of her time with the commander-in-chief. She also alleges that Cohen in February 2018 engaged in an arbitration proceeding in order to keep her quiet and intimidate her from sharing her story. Just two weeks ago Daniels made a similar charge, focusing on a statement from Cohen, a longtime Trump attorney and bag man.

Cohen says he made the payment just before the 2016 election, and that the money came from his own home equity line of credit. Trump denies any sexual encounter took place, stated that the payment was just to make the story go away.

In February, Cohen denied Trump and/or the Trump Organization was involved in the payment.

By Mar. 7 the White House, which has always denied the existence of any relationship between Trump and Clifford, seemed to put its foot in its collective mouth by acknowledging arbitration between the two sides had occurred.

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about whether Trump was aware Cohen had paid the porn star, and as usual she denied the president had any knowledge of the transaction. During a line of questioning, Sanders admitted that the matter had been laid to rest by Trump during the arbitration hearing.

Acknowledgement that arbitration had occurred seemed to validate the existence of an agreement and that the president had allegedly won the arbitration. It was the first time the White House admitted to any tie between Trump and Stormy.

Rumors are that the Teflon Don was not pleased with The Huckster’s attempt at spin.

By Mar. 9, Cohen continued to be in the middle of the controversy by first disclosing where the funds were drawn for the agreement, and then admitting he used the Trump Organization e-mail account to communicate with the porn star.

Daniel’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Daniels is prepared to return the funds if necessary. He believes Trump was aware of the payment and further stated that he did not sign the non-disclosure so he “could later claim deniability,” about the affair.

Hello/Goodbye

Since entering office a little over a year ago, it’s actually odd when a senior White House staffer doesn’t resign.

A conservative count at this point could estimate that about 37 people have been voted off the island since Trump first took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

On Mar. 6, Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned after battling Le Grande Orange on his plan to raise tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Cohn is said to be the engineer of the Trump tax cut bill, which was pushed through in the wee hours of the morning.

Cohn was reported by NBC News to be hitting the skids over a difference in policy between he and president over the use of tariffs. The same report said Trump is pushing the tariffs because he’s angry with his senior staff and wants to show that he can do whatever he wants to, including ignoring the advice of his financial advisers.

Last August, Cohn said he was disgusted by Trump’s comments following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. where a young woman was killed when an alleged white nationalist drove his car through a crowd of protestors. Trump’s comments at the time equated actions of the racists with those of the protestors. Cohn pondered jumping ship at that point, but stayed on in hopes of being named the next Federal Reserve chairman.

Trump signed the controversial tariffs order on March 8 at the White House while surrounded by applauding steel and aluminum workers. The order placed steep tariffs on imported steel from every country except Mexico and Canada.

At press time, Trump had not named a replacement for Cohn.