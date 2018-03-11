Here’s hoping worlds don’t collide when Trump meets Kim

Kismet. Fait accompli. Two brothers from a different mother. That Donald Trump was destined to meet Kim Jong-un was doomed to happen. As one pundit put it, when one crazy dictator sees a kindred spirit in another crazy dictator, it stands to reason that they’d want to meet.

If this is not the beginning of a global nuclear war, fate will have been kind.

One is chubby, dark and short. The other is chubby, orange and tall. But they really have a lot in common. Both men, as News & Guts points out, consider themselves a government of one. “I am your voice. I alone can fix it,” Trump declared at the Republican National Convention. What would bring North Korea to the negotiating table after years of animosity? “Me,” Donald said without pause.

They both like gaudy palaces. The Ryongsong Residence is Kim’s main manse, though he has others. It is said to have an underground headquarters to be used in case of nuclear war, which is kinda scary in itself. It also features a private train station, lakes, gardens, stables, a swimming pool with giant waterslide and ornate furnishings. Trump’s residence in the penthouse of Trump Tower is decorated in 18th century rococo with gold, gold and more gold. Just one Louis XV chair is worth more than HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s office dining room set.

They both like bawdy women. Trump is famous for dating before the ink has dried on his latest divorce, and all three of his wives are best described as arm candy. Anybody hear about a porn star named Stormy? Despite being married, Kim in 2015 reinstated a “pleasure troupe” of 30-40 of the best-looking young women in the land to be his maids, singers and dancers. “This has been going on under three generations of the Kim family,” a Japanese historian said. It is “a demonstration of the leader’s power over the people and his sexual power.”

They both like parades. Trump was fascinated by a Bastille Day parade in France and couldn’t wait to roll tanks down the streets of Washington. A Defense Department memo this weekend revealed Donald will get his parade, but no tanks, at a cost of up to $50 million. The generals are hoping to disguise it as a Veterans Day parade, honoring the American military over generations and feature vintage aircraft and uniforms. For his part, Kim unashamedly holds parades for the sheer propaganda value, buffing the shine on his shiniest rockets and missiles.

They both were born. Both men meet the standard of being “born again” by today’s evangelicals by having sinned. No regret needed.

Both came from the backwaters to power. Born and raised in Queens to a real estate developer, Donald’s eyes were always fixed on the Manhattan social scene, and even as a boy would ride the subway to the city to gawk. After moving on up to the big time to a de-luxe apartment in the sky, he plastered his name on everything he owned. Kim was born in Pyongyang to a supreme dictator and raised at an elite Swiss boarding school and later trained at a military academy. Upon taking power, he promptly executed or removed top officials he had inherited from his father’s regime.

Both have family members in the business of government. There’s @realIvanka and Kim’s sister, the Ivanka of North Korea. But while fashion goddess Ivanka is believed to have no real preparation or experience that merits her position as a senior presidential advisor, Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong is the vice director of the Workers’ Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation and serves as chief of staff for her brother. She is the gatekeeper for her brother’s appearances and security, and considered second only to her brother in political power.

The speculation and fear over the future meeting of the North Korean dictator and president of the United States highlights a number of concerns, especially that it gives a tinpot dictator status and standing on the world stage.

And more than one person is concerned that Kim will go into the meeting better prepared than Donald, who considers himself the world’s best salesman when he’s spontaneous. In contrast, it’s important to remember than Donald’s lawyers are going to great lengths to avoid letting Donald sit down with Robert Mueller’s team in the Trump-Russian election meddling investigation.

This meet has been a long time coming. Asked if he would meet with Kim during his presidential campaign, Trump said he “would absolutely” meet with the North Korean dictator. “Who the hell cares? I’ll speak to anybody. Who knows? There’s a 10 percent or a 20 percent chance that I can talk ‘em out of those damn nukes, ‘cause who the hell wants him to have nukes?”