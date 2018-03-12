Kim vs. Trump, and the one chunk of concrete that matters most

A lack of North Korean concrete has cracked the chances of Psycho Donald Trump and Little Rocket Man Kim Jong-un ever meeting hair to hair.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said last week the deal’s off, a flip-flop by The Donald. Not enough concrete, she said, like “concrete steps,” or “concrete and verifiable actions.”

She went on to say that the Trump administration “has made zero concessions.”

That’s flat out BS.

Psycho Don had agreed to meet in person with a nuclear-armed dictator, which is exactly what the dictator has long coveted, and which, by any definition, is a major U.S. concession.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said hours before Trump’s initial agreement that the United States was still a long way from agreeing to direct talks.

Shows how in the loop Rexie is. By the next day in Ethiopia, he’d called in sick:

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea,” Steve Goldstein, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, told media outlets traveling with Tillerson.

Yeah, Psycho’s news was causing bellyaches all over, and for some pretty good reasons. Just how much are Kim and Psycho Don a match made for easy combustion of the World War III kind? Let us count the ways:

Kim has touted the notion of having “a divine blood right” to lead North Korea and has crowed about how strong the nation has become under his leadership. With all those missiles and nuclear weapons, maybe he has a point. Donald Trump, meanwhile, seems to think he’s god’s gift to political leadership, and has crowed about how strong America’s nuclear arsenal is and how much stronger it’s going to be under his leadership. Both guys have funny hair cuts. Both claim to have the “biggest button.” Both are sadistic, psychotic liars.

Kim has nothing to lose. Many experts believe he’s already reached his goal of developing an intercontinental missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland.

Just getting Psycho Don to sit at the same table would be an earth-shaking propaganda coup. They wouldn’t even have to agree on a single thing. Kim would gain legitimacy and tons of propaganda ink.

North Koreans already have a good idea of how Psycho Don’s mind works. Former NBA player and freak show Dennis Rodman says he took a copy of “The Art of the Deal” to Kim on his last visit. Plus, the North Koreans have devoured all the juicy bits from Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” according to those in the know.

Sure, the United States probably has a file on Little Rocket Man, but Little Rocket Man surely has a thick dossier on Psycho, including a complete psychological workup — much like the one Western allies had on Adolph Hitler, who, come to think of it, was another weird hairstyle guy.

More from the tale of the tape:

North Korea and the Kim family have a history of breaking or ignoring agreements. Psycho Don and his Klan has a history of breaking or ignoring agreements, too. Kim has a stable of experienced hands who have worked tirelessly on hypothetical nuclear negotiations with the U.S. The Donald comes up short here because he has few people with experience in dealing with North Korea, and even if there were a plethora of the best and brightest brains available, it’s unlikely he’d take their advice. “Kim wants to portray himself as the bold leader of a normal, peace-loving nuclear power who can meet an American president as equals,” says Duyeon Kim, a senior fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum in Seoul. By contrast Psycho Don portrays himself as a Yankee gunslinger, holstering a bigger smoke wagon, half drawn, cocked and loaded.

If and when Kim and Don finally touch tiny fingers and stare into each other’s eyes, one thing is certain — North Korea will get their chunk of Yankee concrete — sitting between Trump’s shoulder blades.

For a detailed history of U. S. and world negotiations with North Korea, click HERE.