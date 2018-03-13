Tillerson’s surprise firing another classy move by Psycho Don

In a stunning move, Psycho Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in absentia today. He plans to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to fill the position.

At the White House, The Donald said the move had been considered for “a long time.”

“We disagreed on things . . . the Iran deal,” he told reporters. “So we were not thinking the same. With Mike Pompeo, we have a similar thought process. Really, it was a different mindset, a different thinking.”

Is that not spooky in itself that they “have similar thought processes!” You mean like:

Narcissistic?

Sadistic?

Pathological, lying madmen?

As for T. Rex, he found out he’d been fired before dawn, shortly after his flight home from a weeklong trip to Africa, according to Steve Goldstein, the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy:

“The secretary did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason.”

The statement is at odds with a Washington newspaper that claimed — without attribution — that Psycho Don asked Tillerson to step aside last Friday. Is that what caused Rex to fake sickness and cut short his Africa stay?

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea,” Goldstein said at the time. What preceded the illness was Rex being blindsided by Psycho’s sudden announcement that he would be meeting with Little Rocket Man, Kim Jong-un, to talk nukes hair to hair and button to button.

Shed no dinosaur tears for T. Rex. He crawled from the oozing swamp with eyes wide open to join the Psycho Donald Circus. In Pompeo, he will be replaced by a hawk, but only after what will probably be a contentious struggle in Congress.

Pompeo in turn would be replaced at the CIA by Gina Haspel, now deputy director and a torture advocate. She would become the first woman to run the spy agency.

Could Attorney General Little Jefferson Beauregard Sessions be next up in a Cabinet shakeup? Or maybe it will be Education Secretary Betsy “Chalkhead” DeVos who gets wiped from the blackboard of our hearts. After last weekend’s bumbling “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl, who would be surprised?

Stahl: “Have you seen the really bad schools? Maybe try to figure out what they’re doing?”

DeVos: “I have not, I have not, I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming.”

Stahl: “Maybe you should.”

DeVos: “Maybe I should, yes.”

Yes, maybe you should get in one last taxpayer funded trip before you get a big fat “F” on your pink slip.

Likely though, you’ll see it on television or in a tweet first. Just ask Tillerson.