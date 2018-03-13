Why Does The Federal Civilian Bureaucracy Outgun The Marines

Ever wonder who has the most really nasty guns, the kind intended for killing dangerous enemies?

Did you guess hunters, militias, militant groups, or perhaps radical fringe groups with long guns and bad attitudes? How about biker gangs, dope dealers, all manner of thugs, survivalists or cops?

Nope, none of the above.

Since the turn of the century, agencies of the federal government have armed up with billions of dollars worth of guns and ammunition to combat a looming threat so secret and sinister it still awaits articulation.

On March 2, 2018, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awarded Federal Premium, a major manufacturer of ammunition, a contract for up to 180 million rounds of .40 caliber Tactical HST duty ammunition for “multiple Department of Homeland Security law enforcement components and other federal agencies for up to five years.”

That’s enough ammo to shoot half the country’s population with allowance for plenty of misses.

The manufacturer says “Federal Tactical HST 40 S&W handgun ammunition is the next generation in high-performance duty ammunition that offers . . . consistent expansion and optimum penetration for terminal performance.” Good to know.

Who’s getting all this ammo? Government employees of course. There are now more federal bureaucrats with life-and-death authority over American citizens than there are United States Marines defending the country. No doubt Mr. Trump’s grand idea to arm teachers and harden schools will become a bonanza for gun manufacturers wishing to sell weapons powerful enough to drill several kiddies per shot.

The fact that the civilian side of the federal government is the biggest single purveyor of guns and ammunition in the United States is a relatively new phenomenon. Between 2006 and 2014 bureaucrats in 67 agencies and services armed up with the $1.48 billion worth of guns, ammunition, and military-style equipment.

Adam Andrzejewski, head of American Transparency’s OpenTheBooks.com, which compiled a statistical report detailing how the feds are arming up, said his biggest concern is who all the guns are aimed at.

“Just who,” he wondered in a Forbes magazine interview, “are the feds planning to battle?”

This reporter’s nonscientific review of federal agencies with guns discovered that they are primarily concerned with very pedestrian, absolutely necessary things that keep the wheels of government turning. These agencies make government purchases, protect the safety of America’s food supply, collect overdue revenue, and study wildlife among other things. They all claim safety is the biggest reason to arm up as if preparing for another Alamo.

While it is reassuring to know Department of Agriculture employees care enough about protecting lives and the American way of life to shoot marauding interlopers, not a single agency reported what those threats might be.

My local Social Security office here in Missouri is as secure as the Galveston County Jail in Texas, where I used to work. The office conducts everything from bag searches to providing armored windows between claimants and SSA employees. The nice lady helping me said, “Think about it, money and crazy people you might have to say no to.”

One thing is for sure, a terrorist attack on the Department of Agriculture, for instance, would be met with fire and fury that potential vegetable bandits have never seen. The usually tranquil U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spent $410,263 on .308 rifles, Glock pistols, and semi-automatic rifles between 2006 and 2016. Then, they modified their Glocks with silencers. Perhaps the agents with the silenced weapons want to keep things quiet when they engage in firefights with deer poachers and fish-limit scofflaws.

Another big buyer of tactical firearms and power ammunition is the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that says it is tasked with looking out for plant and animal diseases, regulating genetically engineered organisms, and administering the 1966 Animal Welfare Act, which regulates warm-blooded animals used in research and food production.

Between 2006-2014, the plant and animal health experts have spent $4.77 million on guns, ammunition and other pieces of military-style hardware according to a non-governmental oversight report titled “The Militarization of America,” issued by Open the Books.com, a conservative watchdog group.

That startling report and a bevy of similar investigations since 2006 revealed the incredible slide into militarism by federal agencies, most of which have no military responsibilities. The $1.48 billion they spent in the last decade on ammunition and weapons is worthy of a nationwide SWAT call out.

The Bureau of Fiscal Services (BFS) — federal bean counters — spent $672,424 on ammunition, including hundreds of cases of .223 Rem 62 Grain Service Ammo (civilian M-16 ammo), .40 caliber handgun ammunition, and buckshot. Additionally, they stocked up on Glock pistols, Remington firearms, and handgun magazine clips, according to the Forbes report.

It’s just speculation, but maybe the BFS — charged with managing federal payments and collections — is worried that an enraged horde could come after them once the $1.5 trillion Republican tax plan settles onto the nation. BFS may need to buy more.

In 2016, the government spent $114 million on ammunition, including bulk purchases by the Environmental Protection Agency ($66,927); the Smithsonian ($42,687); and the Railroad Retirement Board ($6,941). The Social Security Administration spent $61,129 for 50,000 rounds of ammunition plus 12-gauge buckshot and slug ammo.

I’ve decided it’s probably not a good thing to scream or make furtive gestures at the Social Security lady who might be having a bad day. A 12-gauge slug in the face from three feet away is a definite game-ender.