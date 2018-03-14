Hellfire, brimstone and Trump. Evangelicals say ‘it’s all good.’

CNN’s Erin Burnett interviewed Jerry Falwell Jr., president of the ultra-right Liberty University on evangelical support for Donald Trump despite numerous, repeated, exploitive, purposeful behavior that any right-minded individual, regardless of faith, would describe as the Biblical description of sin.

EB: How many times does it take before you say, this is a person who lacks character? JF: He’s not the same person now as he was then. He has changed. And Jesus says if you lust after a woman in your heart, it’s the same a committing adultery. You’re just as bad as the person who has. Our whole faith is based on the idea that we are all equally bad, we all sinners we all need Christ’s forgiveness, and that’s why evangelicals are so quick to forgive Donald Trump.”

And there you have it, nice, neat, and tied up with a big white bow. As a bonus, Falwell threw in an example of lust for a woman because it is specifically Trump’s launching point for a lot of his sinful behavior, such as coveting another man’s wife, dating before divorced, assaulting women and grabbing their pussy. The exception to this is Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels, who says that was definitely related to her ample breasts.

It’s a given that we’re all guilty of something. The willingness of others to forgive us is a blessing and the willingness of one’s Higher Power to forgive is a miracle. But we don’t understand why Falwell’s oath of forgiveness is the gift that keeps on giving.

Nor does the argument that Trump will appoint persons to the federal bench who lean conservative hold water. Surely these evangelicals aren’t planning a life of crime in which they need someone on the inside to intervene, are they?

And if you’ve sinned in the past and confess your sins, does it not imply that you regret your actions and seek to improve your life in the future? At 70, Donald is too old to learn new tricks, such as being “nice” or “kind” or “empathetic.”

Maybe some of this is beginning to take hold. The Pew Research Center reports that support among white evangelical women in recent surveys has dropped about 13 percentage points, to 60 percent, compared with about a year ago. The women who held their noses to vote for Trump may be persuaded to vote for, at the very least, another Republican come the primaries for midterm elections in November, unless Trump is impeached, which is the thing we are all hoping for. This impasse in government has got to stop. Congress is doing nothing.

There is one other reason/excuse/rationale for the willingness of evangelicals to forgive Trump, which we read recently, and to be honest, we are suspect of on its face, but the idea comes clinging back like a bad cold.

Evangelicals like it!

It’s all the sin you can have, conscious-free, vicariously, but you don’t have the money to get away with. But it’s great when he does it. And we give you Donald Trump, rich bastard, #45, asshole, president of the United States, darling of evangelicals.