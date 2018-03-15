Questions about that border wall? Ask Dingus McGee

My neighbor, Dingus McGee (not his real name), was a mountain climber. Nowadays, he looks more like a guy who could climb all over a doughnut, but when you write for a small-time blog, you can’t afford to go too far afield for sources.

Dingus lives a few houses down, so when he agreed to talk to his “libtard” friend about mountain climbing, I jumped at the opportunity.

This week, another mountain-climbing expert, President Donald Trump, was in San Diego selling his invasion-proof wall to Californians. Part of his pitch was a claim that even Mexico’s expert mountain climbers will be stymied by the new barrier. Another neighbor said Trump’s medieval idea is about as smart as selling another Maginot Line to France.

In case that’s an unfamiliar name (Dingus never heard of it), the Maginot Line was created by geniuses in the French government to keep invading Germans out of France after World War I. It took 20 years to build and was deemed impregnable. At the beginning of World War II, the Nazis simply went around it without firing a shot. They later attacked it from behind and captured it along with the rest of France.

The analogy is still valid. The Maginot Line didn’t stop the Germans and Trump’s wall won’t stop desperate Latin Americans from finding a way past it. In California, a state with an immigrant Latin majority, Trump wants to protect former migrants who are not at all interested in protection from bad hombres by a stupid wall.

Many of them know from personal experience that no barrier could have stopped them or thousands of migrant workers who once poured into California every spring to harvest and process all sorts of goodies for American tables. Except for those migrants still willing to risk incarceration and deportation to perform stoop labor, nobody in the Trump administration seems to have a clue how their tasty salad got onto their plates.

But I digress.

Dopey Donald was in San Diego this week to gaze upon eight obscene sections of proposed prototype walls standing 30 feet high. They have to be that high, The Donald says, because migrant workers and other American wannabes are like “professional mountain climbers.”

Dingus immediately picked up on that.

On Fox News, which is Dingus’ favorite source for real news, they showed a totally unbiased Border Patrol agent telling Trump how their current wall made from scrap metal couldn’t keep out a dog in heat. America is in harm’s way, the agent assured the gloating madman. Then Trump repeated it for all the complete morons in attendance, but subtly nuanced to sound like he just thought of it.

But Dingus said he saw on his favorite Internet hate site that mountain-climbing “wetbacks” are already emerging from the rugged interior of Mexico to ensnare unwary Americans. It was a breaking story. Not to worry, he added, America’s border-watching brain trust is going to stop them — with Marines if necessary.

I suspect Dingus is slightly confused about the role of Marines. Except for invading the Halls of Montezuma a long time ago, the Marines have not been involved with repelling any Mexicans. Dingus was probably referring to the large contingent of Marines at Trump’s visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, which was a stop he made just before visiting the nearby wall prototypes. So far, it should be mentioned, the former home of Top Gun has resisted all attempts by illegal migrants to take it over.

Trump even tweeted about it:

But his spelling was a bust — CORE, he said — prompting responses from all over the Internet. Two of my favorites:

“Maybe start to have their backs by learning to spell ‘Marine Corps’ correctly.”



and

“I guess the bone spurs also prevent Trump from spelling ‘Marine Corps.’ “

In defense of the doddering old man with bosom envy, perhaps Trump confused the Marine Corps with the imaginative Space Core he also proposed during his whirlwind display of remarkable idiocy. I asked Dingus about it. He said they hadn’t mentioned it on Fox, so it was probably fake news.

Before Trump came along, working-class illegals used ladders, Dingus said. The bad hombres used sophisticated tunnels, helicopters, airplanes, submarines, drones and even catapults to get themselves and their illicit cargoes across the border, he claimed. But all that has has stopped now, he assured me.

Until reading about it on InfoWars, Dingus had “never heard nothing” about Mexican mountain climbers in his vast archive of climbing lore. “No doubt the Deep State is somehow involved,” he said.

Dingus was perplexed by my skepticism.

“Real mountain climbers could take it down in 30 seconds flat,” he predicted, talking about the wall. “Even I could. Trump is right about mountain climbers. He just needs better advice from experts. I bet it wouldn’t take me more than a minute or two.”

I was again skeptical. It takes Dingus longer than two minutes to pull up his pants coming out of the portapotty.

To prove his point, my mountain-climbing friend went into a litany about buckles, pitons, hammers, ropes and pulleys to illustrate how professional mountain climbers can conquer anything. He used his Cheez-Its to illustrate how the items work.

The biggest challenge professional mountain climbers face with the new wall is finding handholds and cracks to pound in their pitons. “Can’t do nothing without pitons,” he concluded.

That brought us back to ladders and tunnels again.