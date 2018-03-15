Trump: ‘Always seeking perfection’

“The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

— Psycho Donald Trump tweet, 6:55 a.m., March 6, 2018

In the last three weeks, six more presidential appointees and West Wing staffers have quit or been fired. Chaos, what chaos?

Rex Tillerson, secretary of state, fired on Tuesday. He and The Donald weren’t on the same brain wavelength, but where Donnie is concerned, who is? “We were not really thinking the same,” The Donald told reporters at the White House, explaining his decision to replace T-Rex.

Steve Goldstein, a member of Rex’s circle as undersecretary of state for public affairs, was fired, immediately after Rex for “contradicting the official Trump administration account of Tillerson’s dismissal.” He told reporters, “The secretary had every intention of remaining because of the tangible progress made on critical national security issues. The secretary did not speak to the president this morning and is unaware of the reason (for his firing).” Goldstein had been senior vice president of BP Global Solutions before joining the State Department. In a statement, Goldstein added, “I don’t have regret, other than you always want to try to do more, but I feel proud of what we achieved and I am so impressed by the secretary of state. He is truly a great man. I look forward to getting more rest and hopefully winning an indoor rowing competition.”

John McEntee, Trump’s longtime personal aide and bodyman, (bodyguard) was fired and escorted from the White House on Monday — only to be hired immediately by Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. He is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes. He was scheduled to travel to California with Trump on Tuesday, but then he was fired. McEntee joins Katrina Pierson on the 2020 Trump re-election campaign team. Katrina, as some Shinbone readers may remember, is an even looser-brained cannon than Kellyanne Conway.

Gary Cohn, top economic adviser, quit in protest of Psycho’s tariff decree.

Hope Hicks, White House communications director, quit because who knows why. She was having sex with Rob Porter who served as White House staff secretary. Porter was let go last month after reports came to light that he’d used his fists to settle marital spats with his two former wives.

Josh Raffel, a senior spokesman who worked closely with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, quit “to return to the private sector” in New York. He was former Blumhouse PR chief. Guess having to lie for Psycho Don and work with Sarah “Huckster” Sanders was a bit of a drag.

Yes, The Donald was having one helluva non-chaotic week, but dutifully left his West Wing Shangri-La to visit his least favorite state, California. His visit, to view prototypes of his “great wall,” caused some of us to fret as he passed under their shadow that the barriers might be unstable and prone to sudden, unexpected collapse.