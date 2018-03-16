More blood in the water as Trump targets McMaster

Word came late last night that it’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s nuts that are in the wringer, just the latest to be caught up in President Donald Trump’s West Wing howl-fest.

Sorry, we’d have been on it sooner, but that’s another story.

Anyway, McMaster, for those of you keeping score, is himself a replacement for former Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was fired as national security adviser after less than a month on the job over entanglements with — you guessed it — the Russians.

Though McMaster’s imminent departure is hardly a surprise — he’s been rumored to be on the outs with Donnie for weeks — it could still be viewed as one more indication of the “great energy” that radiates from the Oval Office, bathing the entire Executive Branch and the nation in its healthful, blood orange glow.

With blood pouring from the West Wing like an overturned kettle of borscht, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention some of the possible replacements, which for those of us grown numb to the constant pounding is really the best part of the whole deal. In his never-ending quest for the best and brightest ass-kissers he can find, it seems that Trump has found a veritable gold mine over at Fox News.

John Bolton , former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and never one to shy away from nuzzling the Trumpian O-Ring on Fox News , has been mentioned as a top candidate to replace McMaster. Bolton’s bona fides: racism, warmongering, nationalism and conspiracy theories.

, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and never one to shy away from nuzzling the Trumpian O-Ring on , has been mentioned as a top candidate to replace McMaster. Bolton’s bona fides: racism, warmongering, nationalism and conspiracy theories. Heather Nauert , a former co-host on “Fox and Friends ,” has already been tapped for undersecretary of state, replacing Steve Goldstein , who bucked the company line by accurately recounting the timeline on the Twitter-firing of his boss, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson . Nauert’s bona fides: babbling incoherently as a State Department spokesperson.

, a former co-host on ,” has already been tapped for undersecretary of state, replacing , who bucked the company line by accurately recounting the timeline on the Twitter-firing of his boss, former Secretary of State . Nauert’s bona fides: babbling incoherently as a State Department spokesperson. Pete Hegseth, host on “Fox and Friends Weekend, ” is rumored to have the inside track to replacing David Shulkin at the Department of Veterans Affairs. But hold your horses because Trump hasn’t actually fired Shulkin quite yet, but it’s coming. Hegseth’s bona fides: “As the publisher of the Tory (Princeton University conservative publication), I strive to defend the pillars of Western civilization against the distractions of diversity.”

Okay that’s it folks, short and sweet. Somebody wake me up when the next one gets shit-canned and I have to write again.