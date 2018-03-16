Oh Canada! We are most heartily sorry

Our country is being run by a pathological liar and con man. He needs a complete psychological examination, soon.

Just days ago at a fundraiser, Donald Trump flatly admitted that he is a liar and proud of it.

The president was in Missouri to raise money for that state’s attorney general, Josh Hawley, who is opposing Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November’s midterm election. He called McCaskill “bad for Missouri and bad for the country, ” but he barely spoke about Hawley. Instead he bragged about his 2016 election win and heaped praise on himself while ticking through a list of U.S. allies he said are taking advantage of the United States, according to an audio recording of the event.

He admitted that he knowingly makes stuff up. Of course, we already know this thanks to fact-checkers at The Washington Post who have registered almost 3,000 Trumpian lies since he moved into the White House.

Most frightening, he said he told Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the U.S. runs a trade deficit with Canada, despite, he said, having “no idea” whether that was the case. Surprise! It’s not.

When Trudeau told Trump that the U.S. doesn’t have a trade deficit with Canada, Trump contradicted him:

“I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know, I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid.”

And apparently because he thinks the rest of the world is stupid, too.

“Trudeau came to see me. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,’ ” Trump said, mimicking Trudeau, according to audio of the private event obtained by The Washington Post. “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in — ‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed. I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said, ‘Check, because I can’t believe it.’ ‘Well, sir, you’re actually right. We have no deficit, but that doesn’t include energy and timber. . . . And when you do, we lose $17 billion a year.’ It’s incredible.”

That was a blatant lie. In fact, The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the U.S. has a trade surplus with Canada. It reports that in 2016, the United States exported $12.5 billion more in goods and services than it imported from Canada, creating a trade surplus, not a deficit. He even lied about sending someone out to check.

Later, Trump went straight to his twitting device to defend himself:

“We do have a Trade Deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive). P.M. Justin Trudeau of Canada, a very good guy, doesn’t like saying that Canada has a Surplus vs. the U.S.(negotiating), but they do . . . they almost all do…and that’s how I know!

— 7:29 AM · Mar 15, 2018.

Psycho Donald is planning to sit down in a matter of weeks with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, an equally mad son of a bitch, to compare sizes of nuke buttons and brag about their arsenals. We know how Donald never met a murderous despot that he didn’t admire, so who knows what he’s going to do.

During Trump’s 30-minute tirade in Missouri, he claimed that Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate, Rick Saccone, would have lost by a wider margin to Democrat Conor Lamb without his support. Say, “What the f – – k?”

Trump also seems poised to remove U.S. troops from South Korea — taking his toys and going home. “We have a very big trade deficit with them and we protect them,” Trump said. “We lose money on trade, and we lose money on the military. We have right now 32,000 soldiers on the border between North and South Korea. Let’s see what happens.”

Trump’s ramble took no prisoners and certainly made no friends. He attacked Japan, NAFTA, judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the media, the Republican Party and Mitch McConnell.

What this all came back to was his “Big I, little you,” portrait of himself, as usual. It’s his “no one is as smart and good looking and as rich as me, and only I can fix it” stance.

It’s not the rambling that is troubling — we are fairly numb to that now — it is his braggadocio about lying as a normal thing to do.

Why don’t we see and hear more serious discussion about Trump’s mental health? All those psychiatrists and social workers who agreed that Donald Trump isn’t mentally fit to occupy the White House were so right and so wrong to be ignored.