Lyin’ Donnie throws another gutter ball

Just days ago, psychotic pathological liar Donald Trump admitted that he is indeed a liar. During a Missouri fund-raiser, the president said he told Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the United States had a trade deficit with his country, knowing that his claim was pure bullshit.

That was his first gutter ball, but he soon followed it up with another when he attacked Japan on American auto exports:

“One of the car companies actually had a car made and it was the most environmentally perfect car, cost them a fortune. They spent a fortune. … But they wanted to see if they could get it in [to Japan]. And they were ready to approve it and they said, no, no, we have to do one more test. It’s called the bowling-ball test.”

Donnie, you’re outta your element:

“It’s called the bowling-ball test, do you know what that is? That’s where they take a bowling ball from 20 feet up in the air and they drop it on the hood of the car. And if the hood dents, then the car doesn’t qualify. Well, guess what, the roof dented a little bit, and they said, nope, this car doesn’t qualify. It’s horrible, the way we’re treated. It’s horrible.”

Gutter ball again Donnie.

There’s no such test, Donald! Just shut the fuck up Donnie, you’re outta your element, totally!

Sadly, no reporter asked Sarah “Huckster” Sanders about the test. Guess they decided to spare her the embarrassment.