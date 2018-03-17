Trumplandia: Mar. 10 — 17, 2018

Spring-Cleaning Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 39% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — up from 44% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia

JUST IN: Statement from Andrew McCabe: "I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey.” https://t.co/BYV4ZeB9hD pic.twitter.com/xRY1PyiqLk — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 17, 2018

Garbage In/Garbage Out

The week of our Trump — Mar. 10, 2018: Be it protesting high school students on the front lawn of the White House, Cabinet-level replacements in the turbulent Trump administration or the late night termination of a political foe, change was afoot in Trumplandia this week and it stunk.

Punctuated with the 10 p.m. EST firing of Ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe yesterday, U.S. President Donald completed a week of purges at high levels of his administration and the Department of Justice that made the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” of embattled of President Richard Nixon look almost courteous.

In 1973, Nixon, the 37th president, famously ordered the firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox who led the investigation into the break-in at the Democratic National Convention suite at the Watergate Hotel. When Cox threatened to subpoena tapes from Nixon’s Oval Office on Friday, Oct. 19, the president refused to turn over the recordings.

Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire Cox, causing the attorney general to refuse and resign. He was soon followed by Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus. Nixon left the task to Solicitor General Robert Bork to fire Cox and set his place in history as a real Dick.

Trump’s bloody week, which was presented with the panache of gloppy Big Mac, ended when Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe. The trifling termination ended McCabe’s 21-year career at the Bureau about 48-hours before his 50th birthday, when he scheduled to retire and collect the pension he earned.

McCabe became the face of defiance to the fledgling Trump presidency about a year ago when he presented Congress with a counter-narrative to Psycho Don’s firing of then FBI Director James Comey who was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the role of then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to the mess.

When Trump fired Comey, who he said had lost command of the bureau, it was the bespeckled McCabe who countered that the former director was respected and supported by his fellow G-men.

Thus was the end of another week in the Trump White House, where chaos was dismissed and a new direction was allegedly forged by a commander-in-chief who described the removal of top economic adviser Gary Cohn as part of his new a search for “perfection.”

This customary rumblings of change also swirled around the possible exits of National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Chief of Staff John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but most of the headlines were grabbed by the expulsion of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who learned he was fired by tweet while popping a squat in the john.

Moments after officially learning he was fired last night, McCabe wasted little time in setting the record straight. The former deputy director of the FBI said his termination was an out-and-out attempt by the Orange Scourge to undermine the investigation into possible ties between the president and Russia by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement and intelligence professionals,” said McCabe, in a prepared statement. “It is part of the Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel.”

McCabe is expected to be called as a witness in Mueller’s investigation and has also been identified as the focus of an internal review through the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Previously published reports alleged McCabe misled investigators about the role he played in directing FBI officials to speak with the media about his involvement in the corruption investigation into the Clinton Foundation, according to CNN.

However, Friday night represented the end of a week of deletions by Donnie Douche Bag, who first fanned the winds of change on March 12 when he abruptly bounced personal assistant John McEntee due to a “security issue.”

McEntee was expelled so quickly, it was reported, that he was not even allowed to retrieve his suit jacket or return to his desk during his exit. It was later disclosed the Trump aide had a heavy-duty gambling habit that, according to a Washington Post report, saw him wager “tens of thousands of dollar at a time.”

Such roguish behavior made him unfit for a role a step away from President Trump, but made him perfect for a role on his re-election campaign. After being frogmarched out of the White House, McEntee joined the 2020 Trump campaign as a senior adviser the very next day.

On March 13, it was Secretary of State and former Exxon/Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson who was shown the door. Tillerson, who last year made headlines by allegedly calling Trump a “fucking moron,” had again burnt the toast of President Sunny Delight while on a trip to the African continent.

Tillerson offered the first statement from an American official on the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Great Britain by agreeing with British Prime Minister Theresa May and tying the attack to Russia and Trump comrade Vladimir Putin. The statement on March 12 seemed to upstage Trump’s statement on the attack, which came later in the week.

While Trump investigated whether the attacks were indeed tied to the Kremlin, Tillerson called the poisoning of the former Russian spy and his daughter with a military-grade nerve agent an “egregious act.”

Hours later after Tillerson returned to the U.S. from Africa, Trump unceremoniously replaced him with CIA director Mike Pompeo. On March 16, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Rex learned about the surprise termination on social media and while battling a stomach bug.

Trump finished the job when he dropped the ax on State Department undersecretary Steve Goldstein hours later. Goldstein’s crime was confirming Tillerson’s Twitter termination, his timeline Trump’s, who claimed that he’d told Rex the week before that he was being replaced.

Sweeping It Under the Rug

On March 12, the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee formally ended its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by concluding that not only did the Kremlin not try to help then candidate Donald Trump win, but that there was no evidence of collusion between the campaign and the former Soviet Union.

Led by its Republican contingent, the committee submitted a 150-page report that not only appeared to clear the president of any ties to Russia, but also contradicted the 17 intelligence organizations it oversees.

According to reports, the committee admitted Russia did meddle in the election, but those Huckleberries only did so to “sow chaos.” Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas), who led the House investigation, dismissed the probe and classified any of the eyebrow-raising incidents surrounding the Trump campaign as mere coincidences.

“We found no evidence of any collusion of anything people were actually doing other than taking a meeting they shouldn’t have taken or just inadvertently being in the same building,” Conaway said.

Democrats on the same committee dismissed the findings as another example of how House Republicans were not interested in oversight, but only ending the investigation to appease the president, who has only recently admitted to Russian meddling while labeling any attempt to investigate it as “a witch hunt.”

Democrats, led by vocal Trump opponent Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), said there were more witnesses to be questioned and charged that Republicans on the committee had refused to use their subpoena power.

Republicans, on the other hand, pointed to interviews with Donald Trump, Jr., White House aide and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former policy strategist Stephen Bannon as examples of their efforts to investigate any Russia ties.

Dumpster Diving

Powerful: Hundreds of #Baltimore Poly students laying on ground to honor 17 victims killed in FL shooting & to push for stricter gun laws #NationalSchoolWalkout #NationalWalkoutDay #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/0pSFht6tVN — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 14, 2018

Before all the foolishness surrounding the White House, many believed the week would be marked by the demonstration of thousands of American high school students who descended on the nation’s capital on March 14 for “National School Walkout” or “March For Our Lives” protests all across the country.

The protests marked one month since a lone gunman murdered 17 people at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Throngs of students from across the country used the day to call for stiffer gun laws and to support survivors from the Florida high school in their efforts.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Md. — attended by the president’s 11-year-old son Barron — joined in on the call for stricter gun laws with at least 99 other schools from Maryland.

The petition called for Trump and Congress to increase background checks and eliminate the availability of assault rifles. Survivors of the massacre have been outspoken critics of lawmakers who are not pushing changes in the federal gun laws that would limit the availability of high-capacity guns and rifles.

Tricky Trump initially took a view in opposition to the National Rifle Association and called for an increase in the minimum age people can buy an assault-style weapon. The president later backed off that stance and instead pushed measures that would allow more teachers to be armed in schools, something his own son’s school openly opposed.

Down the drain

In other family news, Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Jr., on March 15 in New York.

The president’s daughter-in-law filed for an uncontested proceeding after 12 years of marriage and hired a criminal defense attorney to represent her in the proceedings. The former actress filed a summons on March 15 notifying Don Jr. about her desire to split.

Vanessa and Donald Jr. were married in 2005 and have five children.

The filing came on the same day that Mueller subpoenaed Daddy Don’s family business, the Trump Organization, demanding documents related to Russia.