Donald Trump and the five stages of grief

Watching election night results on Nov. 8, 2016 didn’t put me in the hospital the next day, two blood clots in my lungs accomplished that life-threatening moment.

Spending countless hours that same night tuned to CNN, however, as bankrupt casino operator and reality television personality Donald J. Trump inexplicably gained access to the White House, launched my “Kübler-Ross journey” through the five stages of grief.

Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, if you’ll recall, provided a grief guide in her 1969 tome “On Death and Dying.” Simply stated, the five stages are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. People suffering from some form of catastrophic loss — death, job, income, freedom — often work through those stages. Kübler-Ross also noted that significant life events such as tragedies and disasters could also cause people to experience grief and cause them to work through the stages.

Trump’s election was tragic and is, after 14 months, a disaster. My journey through the resulting stages of grief is ongoing.

For the first couple of months — from election night until inauguration of the orange-haired wonder on January 20, 2017 — I was in denial. I kept telling myself “this can’t be happening, not to our country.” Just a few minutes on the Internet would expose Trump’s failed businesses — six bankruptcies, unfulfilled lending agreements with American financial institutions that forced him to turn to Russian money-men who laundered funds through a German-based bank. Plus there were dozens, if not hundreds of lawsuits filed against his struggling real estate operations by contractors and former employees he had stiffed through the years. Not to mention the Access Hollywood tape where he bragged about his sexual conquests and man-about-town approach to women, a tape supported by more than a dozen women who could provide personal accounts of his forceful and unsolicited approaches over the years.

Surely someone or something would prevent him from taking the oath of office and moving into the “People’s House,” I reasoned in my denial state of mind. Nope. Much to my chagrin he left New York City and Mar-a-Lago in Florida to take up residence in our nation’s capital.

Once Inauguration Day passed, I became angry. Yes, Ms. Kübler-Ross, I had misplaced feelings of rage but not envy. Denial could not continue. Trump was president and nothing was going to change that fact. This stage started when then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer bragged about how crowds attending the Trump swearing-in party were the largest in the history of the country. Pictures to the contrary didn’t faze Spicer or his boss. They lied, twisted logic around until I couldn’t stomach looking at a picture of the National Mall even in a Washington, D.C. guidebook.

My wife and close friends found me difficult to deal with as my anger grew into daily rants against Trump who told lies as soon as he woke up each morning. Since taking office, Trump has lied to us — or misrepresented the facts (fake news) — more than 2,000 times. How can a liar be president of our country? My midwest upbringing taught me lying was bad and would only land me in trouble.

My anger stage rolled through 2017 as the flim-flam president worked his executive management magic: James Comey fired as FBI director for not killing an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the presidential election in order to get their man into the White House; Trump and his cohorts fashioned a tall tale about a secret meeting with Russian operatives in their New York penthouse that fell apart upon close scrutiny; and Trump enablers — GOP lawmakers — hammered out a tax plan with their leader marketing it as a great tax cut for the middle class, “the greatest ever in the history of the country.”

As the calendar pages turned from 2017 to this year, I had burned through my anger. According to Kübler-Ross bargaining is the next stage in dealing with grief. Supposedly I would pray to God that if He would keep Trump from destroying our 240-year-old democracy, keep him from selling us out to the Russians, I would donate countless hours to community service. From what I can tell, God wants nothing to do with this bully president. A most recent and telling example of Trump’s un-Christian nature? The firing by tweet of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

So, I am depressed. The fourth stage. And most likely the last one for me. Even as chaos reigns supreme in the White House, there is no end in sight of the lawlessness, the unethical and immoral manner in which this administration is executing its responsibility to “protect and defend” our Constitution, so thoughtfully and carefully crafted by our Founding Fathers.

Trump’s continuous call for a border wall to protect us from our enemies, even though we have survived for more than two centuries without one, and his call for We the People to pay some $18 billion (initially) for its construction is depressing. His constant tweeting of self-promotional bromides designed to rally support for his nefarious activities with his core base of supporters is beyond depressing (i.e. why has he not put school children’s lives ahead of glad-handing with the NRA on assault rifles?).

There are many more issues preventing me from moving beyond this stage. But that’s just the way it is for me.

Kübler-Ross noted that the grief process is highly personal and should not be rushed, nor lengthened, on the basis of an individual’s time frame or opinion. One should merely be aware that the stages will be worked through and the ultimate stage of “acceptance” reached.

Acceptance of this president and his destruction of our country is not possible. Our only hope is that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will complete his investigation into Trump’s connections to Russia during the 2016 election.

In my depressed state of mind, however, I believe the bully president has a plan for dealing with that situation, too, before he is forced to resign.