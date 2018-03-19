Hail to the sadist in chief

If “mental cruelty” were grounds for impeachment, 45 would be long gone.

Not since Vlad the Impaler, the 15th century Wallachian ruler who was the inspiration for Dracula, has a leader taken such obvious delight in skewering his enemies and leaving their bodies to rot for all to see.

Vlad did it literally, impaling his victims on stakes and committing other acts of physical torture to get his point across. The current occupant of the White House does it with his Twitter feed and his lawyers.

The latest victim is Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI who was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just 48 hours before he was to retire on his 50th birthday with a pension he earned after 20 years of government service.

The 45th president has been gunning for McCabe since Dec. 23 when he sent this charming tweet:

So just two days before Christmas — and what is it with these 48-hour advance warnings — our corrupt leader put McCabe on notice, not only ruining the man’s holiday but also keeping him dangling for three months.

Why not just fire McCabe immediately for whatever imaginary infraction he committed? Because it’s so much more gratifying to let the poor guy think he was going to retire honorably after a long career and then pull the rug out from under him along with his financial cushion.

No one should be surprised by this latest act of cruelty. Glimpses of it were on display throughout Trump’s campaign — when 45 mocked a disabled reporter; when he made fun of his primary opponents by insulting Carly Fiorina’s appearance and Marco Rubio’s stature; and when he invited former Bill Clinton paramour Gennifer Flowers to his first debate with Hillary Clinton and then denied he had done so.

Of course, he badgers Sessions endlessly which really makes me wonder why the AG didn’t refuse to do his master’s bidding and quit his own job.

It seems the only people immune to his peculiar brand of sadism are Crown Princess Ivanka and Sen. Tammy Duckworth who has nicknamed him Cadet Bone Spurs in honor of his five draft deferments. Maybe even 45 realizes that a disabled veteran who is pregnant is off limits.

The question is, when will he go too far? His behavior is clearly escalating to the point that he’s going to step on the wrong toes one of these days.

Vlad the Putin, maybe?

I think I’d enjoy that.