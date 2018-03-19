On top of everything else, Republicans have no clue what they’re doing

It’s been said before in this space that Republicans spent a lot of years out of power, that they fought tooth and nail to regain power, and now that they have power they have no idea how to wield that power for the greater good.

How else can you explain the tax cuts for the 1 percent at the expense of the elderly and the poor, people who exist on a lot less but who are being asked to exist on less still by the Republicans?

Another indication that they don’t know what they’re doing is that they can’t tell you what it is that they’re doing. Were it not for the storymakers at Fox News, Republicans might be more thoroughly disliked than they are now. It is the Fox folks who make up the storyline for them so they can lie along with their Friends and with Sean and with whomever else they can lure into the studio to sing the school song.

But they have a problem, and that problem is on display whenever they are caught out in the open without a script. It happened again Sunday when Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with “sleepy-eyed” Chuck Todd and was unable to deliver straight answers.

In a summary provided by his committee after it abruptly closed its investigation into possible collusion between the Russians and the Republican presidential campaign, Conaway said that the panel had found “no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

At which point Mr. Todd started asking questions that weren’t on the list of committee talking points.

He asked whether Rep. Conaway’s committee thought that the testimony of now-dismissed FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe backed up dismissed FBI Director James Comey’s contention that Comey was fired because of the Russia probe.

Rep. Conaway couldn’t recall that testimony, although the average American might think that was an important enough detail to ring a bell. “I haven’t read [that testimony] recently,” he said.

When pressed, Rep. Conaway said that his committee was not tasked with investigating collusion.

Mr. Todd, who had obviously prepped for the interview, repeated the Republican conclusion — “No evidence of collusion” — to Rep. Conaway, then zeroed in: “But if you’re not investigating collusion, then you haven’t sought the evidence.”

“That’s all we investigated,” Rep. Conaway countered, saying “We didn’t investigate his obstruction of justice issue. That’s what we investigated: Was there collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians or between the Clinton campaign and the Russians?”

Later Sunday, a spokesman for Rep. Conaway said that he’d misspoken on the collusion issue, and actually meant to say “obstruction.”

But no matter, one is left with the conclusion that Rep. Conaway cared very little that he was being chewed up and spat out by Mr. Todd. Rank-and-file Republicans are probably not watching “Meet the Press,” and The Current President isn’t either, although he might tweet second-hand about it.

All Americans have left to consider is whether they can trust a political party that, to keep its hold on power, has thrown in its lot with Vladimir Putin and his acolyte in the White House.

At this point, one thing seems clear: Robert Mueller is closing in on the White House.