For Psycho Don, so much winning

When you are a high-profile politician, there are a bevy of people and institutions you don’t want to piss off. High on that list are the FBI, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Shinbone Star and, most importantly, a Justice Department special counsel.

And now Oval Office Occupant, Donald J. Trump, a.k.a., The Donald, a.k.a. Psycho Don, went and pissed on the retirement party of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe roughly a day before he was set to leave the bureau.

For months, McCabe had been swinging in the breeze of The Donald’s breathless screams for his firing. People on both sides of the aisles pleaded for leniency.

But, nooooooooo, Psycho Don needed his pound of flesh so little lapdog Jefferson Beauregard Sessions was ordered to drop the trap on McCabe just hours before his retirement party could begin.

When The Associated Press reported that McCabe kept copious notes and memos of his dealings with Psycho Don and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office now has them, Psycho Don lashed out blindly at the media, the FBI and Mueller.

McCabe, like fired former FBI Director James Comey, “kept contemporaneous notes of his interactions with Trump,” according to two people familiar with his records. That McCabe’s memos could prove useful to Mueller’s investigators in their obstruction-of-justice probe is an understatement.

“Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me,” The Donald tweeted Sunday morning. “I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?”

Sure Donnie, you can call them pancakes, you can even call them horse apples if you want, but a memo is a memo, forever, and Mueller has them, teehee!

“The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife’s campaign by Crooked H friend, Terry M, who was also under investigation? How many lies? How many leaks? Comey knew it all, and much more!” Donnie twitted over the weekend.

Ho-hum, Psycho Don, your rants are like a broken record with the needle hopelessly embedded. Why don’t you get yourself a good shrink to help you forget, Donnie; or on second thought, DON’T forget, because you’re just so darned cute when you’re angry!

At least that’s what Vladimir Pootie probably thinks.

Previously, The Donald had pretty much kept his tiny, twittering fingers on the fringes of stupidity by mumbling ad nauseam “no collusion,” “witch hunt,” “crooked Hillary” and “Fake News.”

But over the weekend — ignoring advice from his wacky lawyer John Dowd — Psycho Don felt compelled to attack Mueller directly, tweeting:

“Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!”

Psycho Don seems unaware, or maybe just doesn’t give a damn, that Mueller is a Republican as are many FBI employees. Mueller was nominated as FBI director in 2001 by Republican President George W. Bush.

If life were “fair,” most voting Americans think your occupancy of the Oval Office isn’t fair, according to polls. In fact, most think it’s vile, disgusting and embarrassing for the nation.

Dowd, Psycho’s personal attorney, entered the fray in a big way on Saturday, calling for an end to the Mueller probe for unspecified reasons. Dowd told the “Daily Beast” that he was speaking on behalf of the president and in his capacity as the president’s attorney. Bewilderingly, he later told The Washington Post he was speaking for himself and not on Trump’s behalf.

Psycho’s weekend tweet again raises speculation that he’s prepping the foundation to construct a structure to fire Mueller. And, as Psycho claims, “I know how to build. Nobody can build like I can build. Nobody.”

Hopefully, The Donald is building a scaffold and gibbet — strong, beautiful, the best — capable of accommodating himself and his entire Cabinet and staff.

Members of both political parties were quick to respond to the weekend tantrum and not necessarily in The Donald’s favor.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, warned Trump that any interference in the Mueller probe would result in “a very, very long, bad 2018.”

Hell, it’s already been “a very, very long, really damned bad 2018,” Trey.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “If he (Trump) tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency because we’re a rule-of-law nation.”

Concerning McCabe, all may not be lost. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) announced Saturday afternoon that he had offered the fired G-man a job to work on election security in his office “so that he can reach the needed length of service” to receive his pension.

As usual, The Donald just had to moan:

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump wrote. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

It appears that Psycho Donald, Oval Office Occupant 45, is so pissed off that if he had a dog, he’d kick it.

Come to think of it, he does have that one short lapdog of his very own, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, at his beck and call.