I beg your pardon, Melania, I never promised you a Rose Garden

I don’t usually feel sorry for rich, fashion-model types, but I do have to wonder what’s going on in Melania Trump’s well-coiffed head — if anything. Does she look a little shaggy lately, like she’s let herself go?

Porn star, now stripper and porn director Stormy Daniels. Playboy model of the year Karen McDougal. “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos. Those other dozen-plus women who reported Donald Trump sexually assaulted them in some way. This has got to make even a model wear a green suit of jealousy or a blue suit of being replaced.

Do I really care? No, not a whit. Because I am one of the women reading this who knows a whit is a Middle English word that means a scrap, a bit, a crump, a mite, all of which describe her husband. The looks are always the first to go. Trump ain’t exactly pretty, but he tells everyone he is a billionaire. Wait, we haven’t seen his tax returns!

I’m thinking Melania is full-blown pissed that someone else stole her game. Stormy Daniels is Melania, who was born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia in Eastern Europe and came to the United States on a tourist visa. While working as a model, a really illegal thing to do, she caught the wandering eye of a Manhattan playboy, and now her parents are living in the U.S., although so-called “chain migration” is on the top of husband Donald’s list of immigration hardlines.

She got pregnant fairly early in her marriage to Donald — and I give her props for going to bed with him unless she went in vitro — and now she’s First Lady of the United States with her own separate bedroom in the Family Quarters and is financially set for life.

You got to be kidding with those seven-inch heels, Melania. Don’t you know what that does to your back and legs, just to have a moment in time in which a man admired your look? Not smart. You heard of feminism? Please wear L.L. Bean hikers, waterproof (it’s okay, the daughter is a GOP donor) next time you have to tromp through a disaster zone.

It disturbed me a lot that conservative women adopted Melania as though she is the Virgin Mary or Tammy Wynette, all classy and stand-by-your-man and a woman who sorta kinda can speak English. All it takes is a simple Google search to demonstrate that isn’t so. The nude photos on the polar bear rug in Donald’s private jet, published in GQ? The woman-on-woman sex shots, published who knows where, but sitting on the Internet for all to see? Wholesome? Really? If conservative women think that is wholesome, then I am fucking blown out of the water.

Conservatives did, after all, know they were voting into office a yard dog.

And now we have Stormy and Karen and Summer, defying everything that a good husband is supposed to be. That’s because he’s not. Trump had three kids by model wife Ivana; one by his next wife, actress Marla Maples; and one by third and current wife Melania. Sorta think he has got a type, and you are nothing special.

And Gary Hart, 100 times more qualified than The Donald, had to end his presidential campaign because he had one girlfriend (but a lot of attitude).

Tune into “60 Minutes” on Sunday to see Stormy’s upcoming interview with Anderson Cooper. Cooper stumbles and stutters during his interviews, a classic ploy designed to get the other person to contribute information to fill the void.