Written by Fred Bunch

Putin laughs while Psycho Don puts all his chips on red

potie
Donald loves a manly man. (Photo by CNN)

Oval Office Occupant Psycho Donald Trump just told us he intends to meet with his fave Russian, Vlad Putin, to discuss various subjects including an “arms race” that is “getting out of control.”

“Getting out of control,” Donald?

Putin must have laughed his Red ass off after he hung up the phone.

Is Donald ignorant enough to really think Putin gives a flying ruble f##k that Psycho is concerned? Sadly, yes.

After “Mad” Vlad recently premiered his hit film showing his ghastly improved nuclear weapons capable of dodging detection until it zooms over Mar-a-Lago, Psycho Don thinks he still has chips on the table.

Psycho claims he don’t smoke and he don’t chew and he don’t drink, nor kiss girls who do.

But, does he gamble big? Yes, but this game is well above his pay grade. So Psycho comes to Pootie’s table with a short stack, among other things.

In a no-limit game, with Armageddon on the table, remember that The Donald is the former owner of gambling joint, who managed to lose it all.

