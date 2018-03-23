Mr. Trump: If You Love Our Country, Resign Now

Mr. Trump:

After another mind-numbing day of revelations concerning alleged illegal and immoral activities by you and members of your administration, I want to strongly suggest you resign the presidency and spare us any further fear that your selfish and often thoughtless actions will adversly impact our country.

Enough with the porn star legal battle and your constant attack on our intelligence community — the FBI, the NSC, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian influence in setting you up as their flunky in the White House — and with all the details concerning your son-in-law’s questionable activities surrounding his running his private business while acting as one of your senior advisors.

Yes, I said it and mean it sincerely: Resign now and give us the peace and quiet needed to find courageous men and women who can repair the institutions of government and media that you have so callously and irresponsibly torn apart tweet by angry tweet, executive order by thoughtless executive order.

Consider this, too: A resignation might just get you off the hook on any criminal charges that could wipe out your struggling business empire, you know, the one you’re propping up by occupying the People’s House and leveraging that position to send millions of our hard-earned dollars into Trump Organization coffers.

We have witnessed your absolute hatred of all things associated with former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But you can continue to unleash your anger toward them as a private citizen where the spiteful words and unbridled scorn that seem to energize your every wakeful hour won’t tear our country apart anymore.

Hopefully without the power of the presidency to provide you the weapons needed to continue your personal vendetta against Obama and Clinton, including the bully pulpit afforded any occupant of what was once the most powerful political force for democracy not only in America but around the world, your words and actions will be minimized and fall mostly on deaf ears.

I, for one, will welcome a day, a week, a month and the years to come where your name and your anti-American, unChristian-like actions won’t be reported by news media — fake or otherwise — seemingly every minute of every day. The sounds of virtual silence from Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago will be a welcome change in the life of our country.

Plus, you will be able to hit the golf course as much as you want without fear of television cameras catching you at play instead of work. They won’t have to continue to tabulate the amount of taxpayers’ dollars you cost us every time you decide to haul your clubs around a course.

Please take this request seriously: Resign now.

For once, please do something for the good of our country, not for yourself. You can spin it anyway you want, just step aside and let those who love America and love what our country has stood for over the past two centuries bring America and Americans back together again.

Respectfully submitted for your consideration.

MACinelli