We’re hearing the standard bleating of the guilty: ‘I was framed!’

Shhhhh. Lock this in your vault: “There’s a secret society within the Justice Department bent on framing and destroying the Donald Trump administration.” It was Joseph diGenova, Psycho Don’s newest mouthpiece, who had the scoop:

“A secretive group of FBI agents concocted the Russia investigation as a way to keep Mr. Trump from becoming president. There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime.”

He’s nothing if not consistent, this diGenova guy, who enlightened Fox News viewers when controversial text messages between two FBI officials came to light:

“Everything we have seen from these texts, and from all the facts developing, shows that the FBI and senior DOJ officials conspired to violate the law, and deny Donald Trump his civil rights.”

DiGenova was one of several former independent counsels who, in the late 1990s, argued that the role of the independent counsel — as defined in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal — ought to be narrowed. That made him a perfect choice for The Donald.

Probably the most common phrase moaned inside jailhouse walls is, “I was framed.” Think of it as the last-gasp excuse when your ass as you’re crawling out the window with a bag of loot and right into a cop’s arms.

DiGenova, a longtime Washington lawyer and political pundit refugee from Fox News, is the latest addition to Psycho Trump’s “cracked” staff.

Quoth The Donald:

“The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job.”

First up is Dowd, who resigned yesterday because Donnie just wouldn’t listen to his legal advice on how to deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian ties with the Trump election campaign.

Strange, Trump not listening to advice.

And it seems that Dowd beat Cobb to the punch, because The Donald was wondering aloud to close associates earlier this week about whether he should dismiss Cobb over his strategy of cooperating fully with the special counsel’s investigation. It was Cobb who oversaw the production of thousands of pages of documents and e-mails that were turned over to Mueller’s office and said that the president should not assert executive privilege which would likely slow the process.

Suggesting that Psycho Don remain calm is tantamount to kissing a snapping turtle on the nose.

As for Sekulow, he’s a frequent guest commentator on the Christian Broadcasting Network and the Fox News Channel, so he should be safe — unless he has a sudden heaven-induced attack of conscience. It was Sekulow who reportedly pushed Trump to hire diGenova.

Hmmm . . . so much for that “I am VERY happy with my lawyers” tweet.

Psycho seems to be getting more and more agitated these days, lashing out at the FBI, DOJ and Mueller by name for the first time.

Along with the lovely Stormy Daniels’ sexcapade, Mueller’s investigation, an opioid crisis and fending off the backlash from Andrew McCabe’s vengeful public firing, now poor Donald’s has to worry about his golf game which must be suffering yugely.

With all the mounting pressure, he also has to cram for his possible meeting with Little Rocket Man — somewhere, someplace, some time — A TBA event to be sure. Oh, that this frame job could be completed before then!

And speaking of frames, I think Psycho Don would look quite nice in a frame of black.