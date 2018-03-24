Psycho Donald Trump, a man of sickening contradiction

How the hell did Donald Trump ever have sex? Through a freaking straw?

Psycho Don says he’s a germaphobe who washes his hands frequently throughout the day and needs to drink through a straw because he wants to avoid contamination.

Who buys and delivers his burgers and sodas?

Are the burgers picked up by the Secret Service or the FBI?

The FBI must love him so much after his venomous attacks on them and their bosses. Hopefully they personally lift the buns and check for bugs.

When Psycho grabbed women’s pussies — as he claimed — did he immediately rush for soap and water to cleanse? Did he ever kiss any of his wives or playmates?

And now, having unprotected sex with a porn star! The possibilities are boggling.

“He’s very wealthy and yet he’s a prisoner of obsessive-compulsive disorder,” Howard Stern once noted.

How can germophobe Psycho Donald bring himself to eat those fast-food burgers with cheese and fries? How about those fish sandwiches?

What if the cows that made up Donnie’s burgers were fed tainted hay or cancer-causing growth hormone? Maybe the fish swam in slurry from coal and gold mines that he directed the EPA to ignore. Are you sure that’s tartar sauce, Donnie, or maybe gangrene?

If there’s such a thing as poetic justice, hopefully so.

It would be so f’n amazing if germaphobe Donald grasps the bloody hand of murderer Kim Jong-un, but then he’s already slipped a grip to his equally bloody boyfriend, Vladimir Putin, so there are exceptions to every rule.

In fact, his wall and scrapbook are filling up with grip-and-grins of himself with sleazy, murdering dictators. Possibly Psycho is willing to risk feeling little thingies creeping onto his flesh if only it feeds his bountiful ego.

Being a germaphobe of the first order who cringes at the sight of an extended hand, it’s the only logical answer.

As if there is anything logical about Psycho Don.