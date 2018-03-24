Trumplandia: March 17 — 24, 2018

Master of Disaster Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% — up from 39% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — down from 47% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Chaos Trumps Control

The week of our Trump — Mar. 17, 2018: This week continued what has been an ongoing theme in the presidency of Donald J. Trump — chaos, chaos and more chaos.

Marked by the removal of his second National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, the official farewell of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the resignation of longtime lead attorney John Dowd, the orange oligarch appeared to continue breeding drama while touting control.

To hear The Donald tweet it, every perceived blunder and misstep was a calculated move and every change in his revolving door West Wing was just him coming into his own as the Leader of the Free World.

Now in his second year our con-mander-in-chief, Trump is beginning to feel like his own man. Coming into his own as president, he has grown from the petulant toddler of his first year to a know-it-all teen right before our eyes.

This week, just days after disposing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Trump stood by his controversial decisions with his trademark arrogant sneer while seeming to ignore the controversies blossoming around him.

The week began simply enough, but by March 19, before you could say “DO NOT CONGRATULATE,” the dealmaker supreme was ignoring his security advisers and going off the reservation by lauding his BFF, Vladimir Putin. A day before, Putin had socked away another landslide victory and cemented his fourth term as Russia’s head of state.

Trump crowed — or should I say tweeted — about his victory, then called Putin to congratulate the dictator on another six-year term.

Leaks from within the White House confirmed that Trump ignored a briefing memo that in all capital letters had urged the billionaire businessman not to congratulate Putin, and had asked him to comment instead on the recent poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, or maybe the corrupt nature of the Russian election. Donald did none of that, and instead beamed about the possibility of a future sit-down with his precious Puty.

On Twitter, Trump deflected the goof and blamed it of course on former President Barack Obama, who had received similar flap when he congratulated Putin in 2012. Obama, unlike the current president, was not being investigated for perhaps colluding with the Kremlin during its meddling in a presidential election.

Trump doubled down on his go-along-to-get-along approach to Russia, which galled fellow Republicans, particularly 2008 GOP presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who lambasted the move as a nod to authoritarianism.

“An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections,” spewed the Maverick.

A consistent voice of the GOP, McCain also questioned Obama’s 2012 phone call to Putin after his last victory. In those days, other Republican leaders questioned why Obama would even hold a conversation with the Russian leader.

Today, those same leaders have largely been mum about Trump’s ongoing courtship with Putin, and of course the ongoing Special Counsel investigation into whether Russian interference into the 2016 election was directly tied to The Donald.

By week’s end Trump was bidding adieu to his national security adviser, his lead attorney, and watching while another alleged mistress emerged from the shadows of 2006.

Hush, Hush, Hush Sweet Harlot

On March 20, former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal filed papers in California seeking to unseal a 2016 deal she had with the National Enquirer that stopped her from talking about her alleged 10-month tryst with The Donald.

McDougal was paid $150,000 by the gossip tabloid’s parent company, American Media Inc., to keep the 2006 affair quiet after the company bought exclusive rights to her story but never published the exposé.

McDougal, who was the 1998 Playmate of the Year, said American Media CEO David Pecker is a close personal friend of Trump’s and had employed a “catch and kill” tactic to eliminate scandals tied to the then presidential candidate.

She said the tabloid was supposed to not only pay her for the tawdy tale, but also revitalize McDougal’s career by getting heavy coverage for her, which never came to fruition.

McDougal’s lawsuit reportedly argues that she was fooled by the arrangement and signed for the hush money because she did not know Trump and Pecker were buddies and that she was unaware of any backroom deals that were allegedly forged between her own attorney and that of the president.

The alleged affair with the newly married Trump surfaced last month in an article in The New Yorker magazine.

The stunning beauty further recounted the story on CNN with Anderson Cooper on March 22 when she recounted part of the affair and even said she felt bad for first-lady Melania Trump, who was an unwitting cuckold during her many intimate encounters with The Donald.

McDougal said one of the most painful memories was after one lovemaking session when Trump offered to pay her for her services.

First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson has not commented on the exclusive interview and President Trump continues to deny that the affair occurred.

CNN reported that American Media said McDougal, who voted for Trump in 2016, “has been free to respond to press inquiries about her relationship with President Trump since 2016,” and pointed out that the media company did nothing to silence her.

McDougal’s lawsuit is the second filed this month.

Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels also filed a lawsuit in California challenging a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement she signed with Trump attorney Michael Cohen that silenced another alleged affair that the Orange Cad had around the same time in 2006.

Daniels challenged that Trump never signed the agreement therefore making it null and void.

Art of the Deal

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

As our news cycle began on March 17, comedian/actor/artist Jim Carrey was hard at work unveiling his latest set of colorful cartoons, this time paying homage to “The Wizard of Oz” among other things.

A popular fixture of his Twitter feed, Carrey has turned to art to help him through life challenges and routinely exhibits his masterpieces for the world to see.

His March 19 debut of a character that looked like the president entitled: “The Wicked Witch of the West Wing and Putin’s Flying Monkeys” was only upstaged by his portrait of a woman who bore a resemblance to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Carrey unveiled the piece on Twitter with a cryptic tweet that referenced a “so-called Christian,” but never mentioned the name of the press officer it resembled.

Despite the subject’s anonymity, the unveiling drew stark criticism from all of those with ties to the White House mouthpiece.

Her daddy, former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, called Carrey’s cartoon “classless” and went on to describe him as a “pathetic bully.”

A spokesman for Carrey admitted that he painted the piece, but never acknowledged the “monstrous” work depicted was of Huckabee Sanders.

The White House was surprisingly mum.

The next day, comedian John Oliver and his staff targeted Vice President Mike Pence and the release of his daughter’s children’s book about a family pet.

The parody book titled: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” was written by Jill Twiss, who works with the comedian and was released on March 18 at the closing of the HBO show.

Oliver’s book, which tells the tale of a gay rabbit finding love, was purposely released to go on sale just before the Pence family released its children’s book on March 19. The comedian’s version of the book turns the tale about the vice presidential pet, “Marlon Bundo,” into one of tolerance for gay marriage, which Pence has vehemently fought against his entire political career.

Penned by the Vice President’s daughter Charlotte and illustrated by Second Lady Karen Pence, the book is titled “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President”

The 24-year-old Charlotte Pence’s book was released and she immediately hit the promotion trail, along with Complicit Mike and the rest of the family. A portion of the proceeds will go to A21, an organization that fights sex trafficking.

During the tour, the Veep held an event at the headquarters of the Christian conservative, anti-gay group Focus on the Family.

Meanwhile, Oliver put together his alternate version of the book to lampoon the Pence family, releasing it a full day before Charlotte Pence’s hit the shelves.

Oliver, who hosts HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” touted the “real children’s book” on the March 18 edition of his program, stating the satirical work “isn’t some adult book telling Mike Pence to go fuck himself. Although in buying it, that’s exactly what you would be doing.”

The Oliver book was created in collaboration with Chronicle Books to benefit AIDS United and The Trevor Project — a crisis-intervention charity that aims to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youngsters.

At time of press, both books were listed as best sellers on Amazon.

The satirical version sat at #3 on the Amazon’s Most Sold & Read list. The online giant listed the hardcover version as “temporarily out of stock.”

Oliver’s book is also available at betterbundobook.com.

Pence Book publisher Regnery Publishing lamented the release of the parodywith a similar title. “It’s unfortunate that anyone would feel the need to ridicule an educational children’s book and turn it into something controversial and partisan,” the statement read.

Hello/Goodbye

After weeks of rumors, Trump officially removed embattled National Security Director H.R. McMaster and his lead attorney in the Russia probe, John Dowd.

Initially hailed as one of the generals who advised him closely during his run for the White House, McMaster fell out of favor in February when he said that indictments from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation gave “incontrovertible” evidence of Russian election meddling.

Released at a time before President Trump had acknowledged Russia’s actions, a tweet chastised McMaster for also not pointing out that the Kremlin actions allegedly had no impact on the results of the election.

McMaster, a three star general, had been called in to replace Michael Flynn as national security director after he was fired in May of 2017.

Last year, when now former Secretary of State Tillerson reportedly called the president a moron, McMaster was said to have stated that the Very Stable Genius had “the intelligence of a kindergartener.”

There had been rampant White House rumors about Trump’s desire to replace McMaster.

He named his third national security director in 14-months, with former George W. Bush ambassador and ass-hat John Bolton getting the nod while the bombastic, mustachioed war hawk was working his normal gig on Fox News.

McMaster’s end continued Psycho Don’s penchant for wielding his famous catch phrase, “You’re fired!” from his old reality show, “The Apprentice.”

Later that day, lead Trump attorney John Dowd resigned.

Dowd, who often urged the president to cooperate with the Mueller investigation, hit another rough patch with the president following his decision to have Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe fired on March 16.

The next morning, Dowd called upon Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to end the Mueller probe. In the first manifestation of the statement, Dowd told The Daily Beast that he made the request as Trump’s counsel.

The provocative move grabbed headlines and seemed to indicate that Trump, through Dowd, was ordering Mueller’s firing and thus create a constitutional crisis.

Shortly after his interview with The Daily Beast, Dowd and other Trump legal team members backtracked and said not only was he not speaking for the president, but that he was also not calling for Mueller’s firing. Dowd said his earlier call to Rosenstein was based on the FBI inspector general’s report that called for McCabe’s firing.

He said the call for an end to the special counsel’s probe was “just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations.”

The back-step was a sign of things to come and Dowd stepped away from the Trump’s personal legal team less than a week later.

Prior to his departure, Trump announced that he was bringing Joseph DiGenova. a veteran D.C. attorney, to his legal team. The controversial DiGenova has consistently asserted that Trump had been framed by the FBI and Justice Department in investigating ties to Russian interference in the election.