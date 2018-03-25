Good news: America’s youth becoming an unstoppable force

Dear NRA, Wayne LaPierre, Dana Loesch, Congress & Donald Trump:

How does it feel to be in the crosshairs of a powerful projectile? Millions of young, soon-to-be voters are pissed at you and your failure to protect them from being murdered with vile, semi-automatic AR-15s.

Millions across the nation are speaking and singing a loud message.

Your weak, gutless banning of bump stocks is nothing more than trying to appease your guilt for being NRA fuck-toys. Your acceptance of NRA blood money is coming back to haunt you.

The latest polls of voting Americans show almost 80 percent of us want AR-15 rifles, their bastard offspring and their parts and ammunition, banished. Screw your bump stock ban. It’s a damned joke. Without the guns, they are obsolete, antiques, junk.

We don’t want all your fucking guns. We want these vulgar weapons designed for war and maiming banished, forever.

Will these brave young men and women get your ear? Will they move you to action, proving that you actually respond to the will of the people?

Likely not.

Will the current Oval Office Occupant hear and respond. Most likely not.

A Quinnipiac University Poll, March 16-20, asked, “Do you think that the march in support of stricter gun laws will be effective in getting new gun laws passed, or not?”

Only 31% said yes. 68% said NO. What a sad moment.

A CBS poll asked, “When you see students across the country discussing their views on gun policy and school safety, do you believe students should get involved in this issue, or it’s an issue that would be better left to adults.”

The results:

Obviously the Republicans are the gun culture nation. Surprised?

Sorry kids.

Washington, D.C. and the world hasn’t seen a coming together like this since the Vietnam protests in the 1960s.

Watching and hearing an incredible version of “Blowing in the Wind,” Bob Dylan’s anti-Vietnam protest anthem brought tears to a still ambulatory old hippie.

Power to the kids. Power to the people.