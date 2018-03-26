Could Donald Trump be America’s first true despot?

Mad King George III of Great Britain and Ireland is best remembered as the clever lunatic who lost his American colonies to its war of independence. Both in the American colonies and England, he was frequently taunted as being insane. Yet, George held onto his rule far beyond the time he should have been removed. It was not until he became dysfunctional that he was shuffled off to Windsor Castle for whimsical games of empire so the business of governance could resume.

At the Mad King’s hand, the most powerful nation on Earth in the 18th Century also lost its moral authority, its will to govern with benevolence and the respect of the British Empire’s governed. For the next 170 years, its far-flung colonies rebelled to remove the yoke of British dominance. The fiery beacon of freedom that showed them the way became the United States of America.

The Declaration of Independence that triggered America’s rebellion, along with the Constitution adopted in 1787, provided universal principles of freedom and democracy that continue to have a profound impact on societies around the world.

History shows that by 1788, five years after the Treaty of Paris secured America’s independence, King George proved his legion of critics right when he experienced a very public episode of inarguable insanity. Believers attribute his acute episode to the genetic disease porphyria, a disputed diagnosis still batted around in British historical circles.

According to the Mayo Clinic, acute porphyria generally causes nervous system problems including anxiety or restlessness. It causes hallucinations, paranoia, confusion or disorientation. Another aspect of the disease creates problems related to the skin, including skin discoloration and increased hair growth.

Fascinating!

Between King George’s death in 1820 and today, there have been many insane, brutal and sadistic despots in many places. Some masked themselves in a veneer of beneficence, some boldly slaughtered their way into history and a few rose to greatness despite ignoring institutions designed to moderate their imperious rule.

In all that time, a true despot has never ruled the United States. The very thought of a despotic, venal, power-mad moron in the White House is anathema to all Americans whatever their political persuasion. Although some presidents have been painted with a despotic brush by those opposed to their politics, the world could only watch America’s overall success with envy, until now.

Like King George, Donald Trump is a clever animal. He uses deceit with the same disregard for truth that children employ when caught with their hand in the cookie jar. What Trump can’t lie his way out of he subverts, overpowers and humiliates. Meanwhile, leaders of the other two branches of government stand by benevolently, too respectful of our institutional history to remove Mad King Donald while he disassembles the world’s greatest experiment in political philosophy.

Our newly anointed king ignores his advisers, rides roughshod over laws he doesn’t like and uses the dignity of his office to swindle America out of political currency he didn’t earn and certainly doesn’t deserve. His contemporary life is a disgrace by any measure of morality that demands prudence and discretion for the sake of society.

King Donald has emboldened racists and fascists who want to dominate others because they don’t like what or who they are. He condemns immigrants who are the lifeblood of our inclusive, dynamic society. He wants walls instead of bridges, guns in schools and a military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to show off his might. In the eyes of the rest of the world, Donald Trump is America’s first tinpot demagogue, lacking only a gaudy uniform with more medals than his weak-kneed, spineless generals to reassure himself he is a man.

The Donald, as he is known in the kindest of circles, shares the lesser symptoms of ancient Roman emperors Nero and Caligula, two of the more disgusting cretins who ruled the Roman Empire centuries ago.

Caligula was arguably the most depraved emperor, but has competition for the title from latecomer Nero who, when not burning people alive, took time to kick his pregnant wife to death. There is evidence of his popularity among the Roman commoners, especially in the eastern provinces of the Empire. Nero is best known for burning Rome down so he could bypass the senate and rebuild Rome to his liking. The Roman historian Tacitus claimed that Nero watched Rome burn while merrily playing his fiddle.

Compared to Caligula, he is a piker. In Caligula, we find all the classic signs of a mad autocrat, with sexual perversion at the top of his list. Caligula is said to have committed incest with his three sisters. The Roman Empire was fascinated and then sickened by his insatiable sexual appetite, but he did like a good joke. One of Caligula’s dinnertime jests was to chuckle to himself then say to his guests, “Ho, ho, I’ve just realized that I could click my fingers and have all your heads cut off.”

There is also the matter of his megalomania. Caligula claimed he was a living god. He gave his favorite horse its own miniature palace before appointing it head of the Roman government. Caligula was assassinated in A.D. 41, three years into his reign.

Caligula was not a symptom of the empire’s declining power. After him, the Romans stood guard against another ruler with unchecked power until Nero came along.

It’s not hard to spot a touch of Caligula’s excesses in many contemporary rulers: Putin, Stalin, Hitler, the Pol Pot regime, the warm-hearted Kim dynasty of North Korea and the late Saddam Hussein come to mind. So does Donald Trump.

Perhaps it is time for Congress to act, to check this president’s bombastic, thoughtless ways before the Mad King Donald Trump makes the list.