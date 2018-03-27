Education in courage: Brown, Bridges, Yousafzai, Gonzalez v. the World

All she wanted was to go to school.

Linda Brown, whose father Oliver was the named plaintiff in Brown v. Board of Education, died on Sunday in Topeka, Kansas. She was 75.

It was the Topeka Board of Education that refused to enroll Brown in an all-white school in 1950 when she was 6 years old. Oliver Brown objected not to the black school she was assigned to attend, but to the long and dangerous route she had to take when there was a white school in their racially diverse neighborhood, according to Linda Brown’s obituary in The New York Times.

Linda’s sister, Cheryl Brown Henderson, recalled her parents being recruited to press a test case that ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1954, the court ruled unanimously that segregated schools were inherently unequal, upending the education system. By then, Linda Brown — and is there a more all-American name? — was attending an integrated junior high school. She went on to become a public speaker and educational consultant. Henderson is the founding president of the Brown Foundation, an educational organization devoted to the case.

Ruby Bridges was born the year Brown v. Board of Education was decided. In 1960, as a 6-year-old, she walked into history when she became the first African-American child to enroll in an all-white school in the South. Ruby and her mother were escorted to school in New Orleans by four federal marshals every day that year, as they ran a gauntlet of taunts, racial slurs and threats.

The image of the little girl in pigtails walking between the marshals was immortalized by Norman Rockwell in a painting titled “The Problem We All Live With.” The painting shows them passing a wall with a racial slur on it and a smashed tomato splattered against it.

All she wanted was to go to school.

It’s not just American bigots who target little girls. Malala Yousafzai was upset that the Taliban was closing girls’ schools in her district of Pakistan and started blogging for the BBC under a pseudonym. She kept speaking out about her right to an education even after her identity became known. In 2012, when the 15-year-old Malala was riding a bus home from school, she was shot in the head and neck by a masked gunman who also injured two of her friends. After multiple surgeries she recovered and went on to write her autobiography. She won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, and last year won a place to study at Oxford University.

All Emma Gonzalez wants is to go to school and get home in one piece.

The high school senior survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day. She has become one of the most visible and outspoken leaders of the Never Again movement.

The NRA and other right-wing outfits have been doing everything possible to discredit her, from photoshopping an image that purports to show her ripping up the Constitution (in the original, she is tearing a paper target) to taunts about her sexuality.

With her G.I. Jane buzzcut and take-no-prisoners attitude, the 18-year-old clearly has frightened those who think the only answer to gun violence is more guns.

Maybe they are learning that Girl Power beats firepower any day. But I have to wonder why so many men are so afraid of little girls.