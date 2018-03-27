Seth Rich — The Spirit of Election 2016 Keeps Haunting Trump

The parents of a former Democratic National Committee (DNC) aide are suing Fox News Channel reporter Malia Zimmerman and a former contributor for linking their son’s death to the illegal release of emails during the 2016 presidential campaign in a news report last year.

The parents of Seth Rich filed the lawsuit on March 13 in the Southern District of New York, resurrecting their son’s memory for at least the third time since his July 2016 murder.

The Riches allege that they suffered collateral damage in a “political war” between the DNC and Republicans and claim their son’s untimely death was exploited for political benefit and has become the linchpin of a right-wing conspiracy.

Rich was killed in July 2016 during a walk home from a Washington D.C. bar in what was thought to be a botched robbery.

At its lowest point, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hinted that the unsolved killing was linked to the leaked DNC emails and theorized that Rich leaked the digital correspondence and was murdered to cover up the mess.

In a life that was rich enough to work for the DNC for a little over a year before his death, Seth Rich, like Patrick Swayze in “Ghost” or Lou Costello in “The Time of the Their Lives,” seemed to outlive his earthly existence and at the same time begin a crusade to clear his name by all means necessary.

Metro D.C. police responded to reports of gunfire near the Bloomingdale neighborhood in the early morning hours of July 10, 2016, and found Rich unconscious near his home in northwest Washington.

A family spokesman said Rich was on his cellphone with his girlfriend when he was attacked. Thought to be a failed robbery, the DNC employee was found with a damaged watch strap and still had his wallet when his body was found. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police never caught the alleged killer, and in the middle of one of the nastiest political battles in American history, the case became fodder for the far right and Russian disinformation bots that spun the tragedy as another brutal Hillary Clinton conspiracy.

About a month later, Assange was interviewed by Dutch television and appeared to tie the case to a whistleblower effort within the DNC by referencing the death of “a 27-year-old who works for the DNC“ as an example of how far WikiLeaks sources will go to feed his operation while highlighting his concern for their safety. Assange never officially suggested that Rich was a source for WikiLeaks, but said he was investigating the situation and offered a $20,000 reward for information.

Upon hitting the internet, this nugget of hyperbole became “a thing” and Seth Rich’s legend was born.

A legend is born

Some call Rich a victim of another mindless D.C. street crime, but others call him the martyr who gave his life to expose Democratic malfeasance.

Internet trolls and conspiracy theorists say Rich’s fate was sealed in June 2016 when Russian operatives hacked emails at the DNC. Russian intelligence hackers stole some 19,252 emails and 8,034 attachments from the DNC and published them through WikiLeaks. The correspondence, which pointed out Democratic efforts to sabotage Bernie Sanders’ campaign, became Republican talking points and helped create a wedge between supporters of Hillary Clinton and the independent senator from Vermont.

Trolls theorized that Rich, not the Russians, leaked the information to WikiLeaks because he was outraged by the behavior of his Democratic colleagues in their handling of the Sanders campaign. Conspiracy theorists further allege that DNC operatives assassinated Rich after learning of the leak.

Months later, Republican candidate Donald J. Trump won the election over Clinton while professing his love for WikiLeaks and a desire for the same Russian hackers who stole DNC emails to find missing State Department documents from Clinton’s private server.

By January 2017, as Trump was preparing to take office, U.S. intelligence officials released a report that tied Assange to a Russian military intelligence unit that had given the leaked DNC documents to WikiLeaks in hope of swinging the election.

Assange has vehemently denied the assertion that he played any role in Russian meddling into U.S. elections.

In May of 2017, the day after James Comey was fired as FBI director, a wealthy Trump donor allegedly called a Fox News reporter and hatched a plan that again gave life to the Rich story.

Identified as Ed Butowsky in the Rich family’s lawsuit, the donor allegedly stated that he could change the narrative around the Russian probe which at that point was being pieced together by committees in both houses of Congress.

Butowsky and the Fox “journalist,” Malia Zimmerman, were said to set forth a narrative that Seth Rich and not Russians had leaked stolen DNC emails.

In his lawsuit filed in August 2017, Rod Wheeler, a former homicide detective and Fox contributor, was expected to investigate Rich’s slaying. Wheeler alleges that during a chat with Butowsky and Zimmerman, it was disclosed that they had an expectation that he would find that Rich had given the emails to WikiLeaks. He said the goal was to end the Russian probe involving the Trump campaign.

The former detective also alleged that Butowsky kept White House officials in the loop about the progress of the fabricated story before it was published on Fox News on May 16, 2017. He further alleged that Trump reviewed the piece.

Wheeler said quotes in the Fox News story that were attributed to him were not his. When he confronted Fox about the false attribution he was told by Butowsky that “the quotes were included because that is the way the President wanted the article.”

Fox News retracted the story a week later but never apologized to the Rich family.

According to the complaint, Wheeler possesses audio recording and emailed correspondence that back his claims. Wheeler, who is black, claims he was defamed by Fox and that he was discriminated against because of his race when the network failed to give him equal airtime as opposed to his alleged co-conspirators, who are white.

In August 2017, the White House denied all allegations in the Wheeler lawsuit.

“The president didn’t have knowledge of this story,” said spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. “The White House didn’t have any involvement in this story. Beyond that, it’s ongoing litigation that doesn’t involve any parties in this building.”

Butowsky, a frequent guest of Fox Business News, denied having any sources in the FBI and claimed Wheeler was doing some fabricating of his own. He also said his quotes linking Trump to the faux story was just a joke he made to Wheeler, who he described as “eager to be in Trump’s good graces.”

Clearing the family name

Matters surrounding the Wheeler lawsuit and the memory of Seth Rich have been quiet for more than six months. However that changed when the family of the slain aide filed their lawsuit in New York.

The lawsuit alleges “extreme and outrageous conduct” by Fox, Zimmerman and Butowsky in developing the false story and essentially painting Seth Rich as a criminal and traitor to his country. The lawsuit also faults those involved for making it appear that the parents, Joel and Mary Rich, were involved in the deception.

The original Fox News story cited a federal investigation that pointed to forensic evidence tying Seth Rich to WikiLeaks’ release of the DNC documents. Once retracted, Fox News said the story had not been properly edited and never mentioned whether the alleged FBI report or the unnamed federal investigation ever took place.

Butowsky admits to hiring Wheeler and offering to pay for an investigation into Rich’s murder, but has denied being in touch with the White House and setting up Rich as a patsy.