Look what’s fallen from the diplomatic pouch!

Earlier this week, Fearless Oval Office Occupant 45 ordered the expulsion of 60 Ruskies from the United States. Obviously, Psycho Donald Trump made the move reluctantly after 16 other countries led the way.

The move was in response to Russia’s alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain with a military-grade nerve agent. Other western allies had already condemned the attack, all except for Psycho Don, Vladimir’s boy toy.

Amazingly, a copy of a letter from Donnie to Vlad has somehow found its way from the diplomatic pouch and into the paws of a Shinbone Star reporter:

Well, dear readers, as you can see, The Donald is at a low point and really needs your sincere and supportive tweets at this difficult time.