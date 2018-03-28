Rejoining the ranks of ‘ex-journalists’ isn’t just my problem, it’s yours too

I recently had the dubious pleasure of working in a newsroom again. When I say “newsroom” I mean the building officially houses print and online journalists who get a paycheck. There are printing presses on the premises, but also also lots of open space and empty workstations. The job lasted six months.

It was exhilarating at first. When people asked how it was going, I said I loved it and that it felt like I had never left, having worked there previously for seven years. I meant that at the time, but one of the things that felt different was that this time around I didn’t need the money, which I mention only because salaries are worse than ever.

I walked into the job kind of blindly and that was by design. Like the wide-eyed cub reporter I’d been in my youth, I went out there, found stories and put them in writing. I got a lot of “hits” online. I was fortunate to get much free rein. News features poured out of me second nature. The emphasis these days is on volume and speed. No one seems to care about accuracy. At least not enough to have at least two editors read a story.

I find this particularly alarming in the Trump presidency, where investigative journalism is needed more than ever, but budgets and reality prevent it. I’m afraid Trump’s “fake news” allegations are becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The public is getting used to mediocrity and sloppiness, which splinters the Fourth Estate and can bring democracy down with it. I was told to write a certain number of bylined stories per week, and short items about a chiropractic clinic expanding or a rewritten press release about the high school play were just fine. Make it look like news, but the line between news and advertising has blurred.

I tried to make the best of it. I’ve always liked the newsroom camaraderie, and I regaled young reporters with war stories. They asked about working during 9/11. They asked what it was like covering the casino business, working in New York and New Jersey, wading through a nor’easter or covering a murder. They marveled that journalists of my generation used AP Stylebooks made of paper, trudged to brick-and-mortar libraries when necessary and used pay phones when out in the field.

This time around, I sensed equal amounts of eagerness and fear among my colleagues. Senior managers looked especially weatherbeaten and often took out their frustration via bullying, shouting and just plain “losing it.” I also recognized true talent in a few young people who will likely reshape the business and take it into the future. They know how to attract attention online and turn information — however scant — into stories.

Across the globe, journalists are doing more with less, and the toll shows on their faces and in the end product.

I dodged two rounds of bloodletting as layoffs swept us. But the third time around, I got it.

“Debbie, can you come here for a minute?” my boss asked. I just knew it. Like the foreshadowing when one half of a couple says, “We need to talk.” There in the conference room I recognized the nice woman from HR I’d met when I was hired.

Ah, the official heave-ho, another new experience for me, one that until now I’d only heard about from friends and colleagues. “This is your termination notice,” I vaguely remember hearing. I don’t know why my head was reeling so, I knew this was a distinct possibility, I just didn’t expect it to feel so personal, so undeservedly humiliating.

She rattled off about cutbacks, advertisers leaving in droves, and declining circulation. A weird, nervous smile plastered her face. She finished by asking if I had anything I wanted to say, any last words. I didn’t. Did I have my camera and the key to the office? Yes? Where? Anything else that belonged to the company? She was sorry to do this. It’s the part of her job, she said, that she hates.

Within 10 minutes and in front of other staff, I was escorted outside. It’s been nearly a month now, but I’m still processing it. Mind you, this isn’t me feeling sorry for myself or seething at management. My bruised ego will heal. It could have been worse.

At the main office, I hear security guards lead the unfortunate all the way out to the parking garage, although the number of onlookers continues to shrink. Newsrooms seem to echo nowadays.

As a business reporter, I know instant dismissal is standard procedure, concocted by lawyers to protect organizations from the few, the violent, the spiteful. Even if it’s your own idea to leave, you have to scram. Liability issue. Nothing “personal.” I actually felt bad for the personnel lady. She helped me carry a box of hastily strewn items from my desk out to my car. (I let her do the heavy lifting, or rather, she kept beating me to everything. She knew the drill.)

I’m really not bitter. I’m grateful for the six months I had, for the chance to feel like a real live journalist again. I just witnessed so much despair and hopelessness this time around. So, it was fun while it lasted. Too bad it lasted longer than it was fun.