Get it off your chest, Donnie. Just say, ‘I had sex with that woman.’

Dear Donald Trump:

Why don’t you just admit it? Just say, “Yes, I had sex with that woman.”

Think of the bragging rights you’d have. How many of your obscenely rich pals can say they paid $130,000 for a blowjob and unprotected sex with a porn star? Frankly, the wife you left at home after giving birth to your son is much more attractive than Stormy Daniels.

And Stormy says she saved the dress she wore on that first encounter. Ouch! Best hope you never have to lie to a grand jury.

So really, you should just ‘fess up about the deed. What’s the worst that could happen? You sure as hell aren’t going to be impeached by a Republican Congress. So, Melania divorces your yuge ass. Big f’n deal. You’ve been down that aisle before. You have the cash. If not, some of your buds can front you. You’ve always found a way to beat the rap or cause someone else to be left holding the tab.

Which reminds me, that $130,000 payoff to Stormy is pocket change for a high-roller like you, not that it even came out of your pocket, right?

I suggest you have another one of your thrilling press conferences and admit the foul deed for all to see. Better yet, have a rally — you’d surely be surrounded by a lot of sympathetic women and teenagers. Be like Jimmy Swaggart and weep openly in front of your congregation.

Be like Jim Bakker, who screwed his secretary, Jessica Hahn, and paid her hush money.

On second thought, that wasn’t very successful, he ended up in jail, and we sure don’t want something like that happening to you! Of course Jim’s back now with “The Jim Bakker Show.” He sells buckets of food to his audience in preparation for the end of days.

He does, however, owe $6 million to the IRS, so apparently somebody’s seen his tax returns.

Dang Donnie, you have so much experience selling stuff to gullible believers that you might follow’s Jim’s example as a sort of fallback after your term ends.

Just say, “Yes, I had sex with that woman.”

You’ll feel so much better about yourself, trust me.