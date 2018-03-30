America’s war in Afghanistan, redux

Unseasoned, dimwit commander-in-chief and deceitful, war-loving frontman Donald Trump’s long-anticipated plan to win the almost 17-year-old Afghan war is upon us. The “Resolute Support Mission” kicked-off yesterday with bands, long-winded speeches and the kind of organized puffery that always marks new American military adventures.

The battle plan Secretary of Defense James Mattis promised after he was appointed to lead the Five-Sided Puzzle Palace in January 2017 is finally finished. To mark the occasion, a huge “volunteer” contingent of America’s best soldiers are already heading into harm’s way.

Despite reported personal and professional reservations, Mattis’ plan calls for 800 hard-to-come-by infantrymen and other combat arms specialists sporting dandy new brown berets, hefty cash bonuses and other pecuniary incentives to make them feel good about risking their lives.

The troops are tasked with helping to coax Afghanistan’s frequently disloyal, always fractured and generally marginalized army to victory. Dark brown berets were created to provide the “advisory brigade” with a new level of esprit de corps, especially in the minds of the generals and public relations experts who want the world to believe such nonsense. The reinforcement will bring America’s military presence in Afghanistan back to nearly 20,000 boots on the ground after the war almost concluded during the Obama administration.

With the usual half-truths, speculation, mandatory optimism and sleight-of-hand bullshit, the U.S. Army is deploying the brigade to train the Afghan Army that just last year was described as an “already well-trained and eager army” despite getting its ass handed to it every time American forces pull out of a so-called “pacified” region of the tortured land.

The Pentagon says the spanking new 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) was created to “train, advise, assist, enable and accompany” Afghanistan’s conventional forces in combined arms warfare. However innocuous the Pentagon tries to make the new mission sound, what it really means is that American soldiers will once again bear the brunt of any fighting that occurs.

The latest wrinkle has been tried numerous times since the notion of military “nation building” took hold at the end of World War II. The despised KATUSA (Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army) program in Korea from 1950 to 1953, the disastrous “Vietnamization” effort during the 13-year Vietnam War, the introduction of the reborn Iraqi National Guard during Operation Enduring Freedom, and four or five indistinct and greatly hyped transfers of war fighting responsibility to the Afghan Army all have failed in dramatic fashion.

Ironically, Mattis and Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly, another retired Marine general, were unabashed critics of using retrained and untried Iraqi troops at Fallujah, Iraq, in April 2004, during Operation Vigilant Resolve which led to the loss of the city to Al-Qaeda led insurgents. Seven months after that disastrous experiment during November and December 2004, more than 13,500 Marines, soldiers and British troops led by Kelly and Mattis retook Fallujah from the insurgents.

The U.S. military called it “some of the heaviest urban combat U.S. Marines have been involved in since the Battle of Huế City in Vietnam in 1968.” At least 82 Marines who took part in the battle were killed and another 600 were wounded. Six Iraqi troops were killed and 52 more were wounded, a ratio that suggests the allegedly well-trained Iraqis were mostly left out of the battle. At least 1,200 insurgents were killed and 1,000 captured. The Pentagon later said that the number didn’t include the 1,000 or more civilians who succumbed to “collateral damage.”

The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade held an activation ceremony at the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, Ga., on Feb. 8, unveiling their unit colors. The brigade includes experts in infantry, armor, cavalry, engineering, artillery and combined arms warfare, representing most of the skills and armaments the Afghans don’t possess.

Everyone in the SFAB is a Sergeant E-5 and above. Thanks to the Army’s very expensive “promotion incentive,” junior enlisted men who volunteer are awarded full promotion points and an automatic bump to sergeant once they finish training, the Army said.

With Mattis at the helm, the Army announced for the first time that it would stand up an all-volunteer brigade for non-commissioned officers and post-command officers to spend two or three years training and deploying just for that mission. Despite the “handful of cash” and incentives, the Army claimed that for many, the chance to share and sharpen their skills and to deploy was motivation enough.

“My personal interest and loves are culture and language,” Capt. Christopher Hawkins, executive officer of C Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade told Army Times on Jan. 18. “The way this was pitched is, this is a way to marry that tactical experience with language and culture, to a bigger extent than you would in a typical deployment.”

He was seconded by a major who showed even more enthusiasm.

“This is the type of mission that I do believe in, I’ve enjoyed it in the past,” said C Company commander Maj. Jason Moncuse. “And you can actually see changes, and that’s what I like about it.”

The Army said the newest iteration of the old idea resembles a handful of forebears like the Security Force Advisory and Assistance Teams and the Military Transition Teams, temporary solutions that gave many soldiers a taste of extremely dangerous combat advising.

The Pentagon’s PR machine claims the Afghans are pleased to see American forces advising them once again. “In some of the initial engagements you see an increased bravado — sense of intestinal fortitude in the Afghans seeing a physical commitment standing there in front of them (American soldiers),” one expert claimed.

Afghan forces have made great strides and have been conducting operations on their own, the Army said, despite being run out of most of the country.

“We don’t want to reimpose that dependence,” said Army Capt. Kristopher Farrar told Army Times, a fount of objectivity.

“They’ve been fighting, they’ve been winning. We just want to help with those small adjustments that maybe they don’t see. An outside set of eyes is always good for any formation, and that’s what we are providing to these kandaks (Afghan Army battalions).”

Their enthusiasm is reminiscent of the comments about Vietnam by the character Joker in the movie “Full Metal Jacket.”

“I wanted to see exotic Vietnam . . . the crown jewel of Southeast Asia. I wanted to meet interesting and stimulating people of an ancient culture . . . and kill them. I wanted to be the first kid on my block to get a confirmed kill!”