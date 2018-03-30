Republican faithful reject morality in politics as Trump drags nation down

My body has suddenly decided to readjust its sleep cycle, apparently experimenting with every quarter-hour of every hour. I often leave the television on for white noise throughout these hapless get-togethers with sleep. So I was considering what it would be like to dream at 5:48 a.m. when I heard a shrill voice insist that Americans don’t select presidents to be the moral voice of the nation.

Suddenly a woman named Amy Kremer, a co-founder of Women Vote Trump, had my full attention. “I have my church and my pastor and my husband to be my moral voice,” Kremer was espousing on CNN. “This president is doing everything we ever wanted him to do,” as she ticked off her hot-button issues such as the sanctity of Neil Gorsuch, diabolical transgenders in the military and nation-saving tax reform. As if this woman with a recent history with the Tea Party has a hot button — her appraisal was iced-cold self-serving.

“He (Trump) doesn’t have anything to do with morality,” this dreadful woman said. “We have never elected presidents for their morality.”

The opposition opinion in the segment, Republican strategist Ana Navarro, sat calmly on slow boil during this revisionist history. But she rarely ever lets us down. “This is what’s wrong with this president, she began. “We are slowly becoming numb to our moral integrity. He has stripped this away.”

The recent, remarkable appearance of Donald Trump’s sexual conquests-past has pushed political issues and governance aside and laid bare the decline of our national political conversation. It turns out a chief executive in the business world is not the best candidate for chief executive of a nation — at least, not this libido driven, intellectually bankrupt, truth-challenged CEO.

In truth, and truth is such an evasive concept under Trump, most past presidents had a sense that part of the position was to lead the nation on moral grounds, that the heart of the presidency was about moral authority, at home and abroad. And most held true to truth, with notable exceptions. At one time, American presidents didn’t serve up a steady diet of bald-faced lies.

Trump campaigned on the claim that politicians have a lousy reputation and that he, as a businessman, could better run the country. A year behind the big desk in the Oval Office, he has convinced two-thirds of Americans that he was right — politicians have a lousy reputation, and he is one of the worst. When America elected a man that bragged money and power allowed him to assault women without penalty, the impact on political morality was inevitable.

When Trump released a photo of “the wall” under construction this week, his base wouldn’t believe that it was not the new construction he had promised, but repair of an existing segment of fencing in California. In short, Trump lied. Again. And “his” people believed.

Trump’s lack of morality and daily dumps of lies and political disruption has taken America to a dark place. For a good reminder of how low we have gone, just look at Amy Siskind’s just published The List, a weekly list of specific events and news stories demonstrating how norms have been corrupted under Trump’s political regime. On the whole, it shows a nation in the early stages of authoritarianism. Official release date was April 5, but retailers had so much demand that many broke the embargo and released the book early.

The nation needs reminding that new-normal is self-destructive normal for our nation. “I think most people want a president who they trust to tell the truth always and who has some basic moral values, including loyalty to his own wife,” former President Jimmy Carter said this week when asked about the ongoing Stormy Daniels controversy.

Basic moral values. What a concept.