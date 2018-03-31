Trumplandia: Mar. 24 — 31, 2018

Stormy Weather Edition

Gathering Clouds

The week of our Trump — Mar. 24, 2018: Our former reality television star president prepared for a coming storm this week when alleged former mistress and porn star Stormy Daniels sat down for an exclusive interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes.”

Drawing the highest ratings for the news magazine in a decade with 22.1 million viewers, the Daniels interview kicked off a week where it appeared everything related to Donald J. was on the “boob tube” and the ratings were “yuge!”

Raunchy 1980s comedian Roseanne Barr launched a reboot of her former sitcom and days later Trump’s attorney’s attorney made a stop on NBC’s “Today” show and stepped right into the middle of the Daniels mess while appearing to torpedo his boss’ effort to distance himself from the scandal.

It was entertaining.

However, everything that followed the media storm surrounding the sit-down with Cooper was far more interesting than any revelations that came from the interview itself.

Teased by CBS and anxiously awaited by many Americans, the interview with Daniels, a.k.a. Stephanie Clifford/a.k.a. Peggy Peterson, was expected to answer all the tawdry details about her alleged 11-month tryst with Trump, which occurred weeks after FLOTUS Melania Trump gave birth to the First Couple’s youngest son, Barron.

President Pinocchio has categorically denied having any type of sexual relationship with Daniels. His attorney Michael Cohen has stated that he only paid the porn star and had her sign a non-disclosure agreement about the alleged tryst as matter of course.

He too denies Trump ever had any type of inappropriate relationship with Daniels.

Leading up to the exposé, the president’s personal attorney said that Daniels was violating the law and the $130,000 non-disclosure agreement she signed just days before the 2016 presidential election.

In those days and weeks before the interview, Daniels toured the country and also gave interviews to the likes of comedian Jimmy Kimmel about plans to tell her story.

Despite many legal threats, Daniels’ interview on “60 Minutes” aired after an NCAA college basketball game at approximately 7:15 p.m. EST.

Daniels spun a tale that included meeting Trump at a golf event on one of his properties, recalling how a casual conversation turned into a sex romp replete with some light spanking and unprotected sex.

Daniels said the initial coitus was the first and last time she slept with Mr. Stamina, but that she pursued a spot on his television show “The Apprentice” and continued meeting with Trump periodically while entertaining his advances in the hopes of landing on the popular television show.

Although scant on steamy details, the interview introduced the porn star to the nation, along with the shocking revelation that her life had been threatened by a person who told her to “leave Trump alone” as she entered a Las Vegas gym with her young daughter in 2011.

Daniels said she never reported the threat out of fear and linked it to those who are tied to the billionaire developer. She also stated she signed the non-disclosure agreement in 2016 out of fear for herself and her family.

The comment, perhaps the most salacious of the interview, touched off legal wrangling between her attorney, Michael Avenatti, and attorneys tied to the president’s personal attorney. Hours after the interview, we were introduced to one of two attorneys who represent President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The first was Brent Blakely, Esq., a Manhattan Beach, Calif., barrister who filed a cease-and-desist letter late Sunday right after Daniels’ interview. The letter accused Daniels of insinuating that Cohen had something to do with the alleged threat. Sent to Daniels’ attorney, the letter demanded that the porn star refrain from making “false and defamatory statements” about Cohen in the future.

On March 26, Avenatti countered with his own defamation lawsuit against Cohen, stating that Cohen’s denial of the affair constituted a defamatory statement against his client.

“It was resasonably understood Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar,” CNN reported about the lawsuit. “Mr. Cohen made the statement knowing it was false or had serious doubts about the truth of the statements.”

The move was the beginning of an attempt by Avenatti to force the president into making a deposition under oath.

The next day, Avenatti was back in court, this time filing a deposition request from Trump and Cohen.

That request was denied by federal Judge S. James Otero, who said it was “premature and must be denied” because it was filed before an anticipated filing by Trump and his personal attorney.

Avenatti vowed to refile the motion in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to seek Trump’s testimony as soon as the president and other parties in the case file their anticipated action seeking to send the dispute to a private arbitrator, instead of a judge.

A day before the judge’s ruling, on March 28, Cohen’s other attorney, David Schwartz, emerged from his hole and made television appearances on NBC’s “Today” show and CNN.

Schwartz seemed to shed more light on the entire affair than had been done since Daniels accepted the hush money in 2016. He suggested that Trump was unaware of the disclosure agreement or Cohen’s payment of $130,000.

Schwartz speculated that because the money came from Cohen’s personal account, the act was done independently of Trump but as part of Cohen’s role as the businessman’s “fixer.”

Daniels’ attorney has argued that Cohen violated the disclosure agreement by commenting about the payment and never getting the future president’s signature on the document, therefore not requiring the porn star to keep her mouth closed.

The president’s legal team said that every time Daniels speaks about the alleged affair, she will be charged $1 million and could owe as much as $20 million for her many disclosures since the matter hit the press earlier this year.

Setting the Barr

“Roseanne,” the hit television show that ran from 1988 to 1997, returned to the airwaves on March 27 with its original cast, record ratings and a pro-Trump agenda.

The ABC sitcom stars controversial comedian Roseanne Barr, an outspoken Trump supporter, along with a cast of characters made popular as the Conner family during its successful run that ended more than 20-years ago.

The reboot debuted to a record audience of 18.4 million viewers with an updated storyline featuring a working class family dealing with the divisions spawned after the election of the nation’s 45th president.

Barr, who is a personal friend of The Donald, was congratulated by him. The actress beamed about the call from the president, who she said chatted with her about her ratings. As one would suspect, the braggart-in-chief took credit for Barr’s success during a rally held March 29 in Richfield, Ohio. In a speech touting an anticipated national infrastructure rebuilding program, Trump rambled about how he’d help boost Barr’s ratings.

Disappointingly, executives at ABC admit purposely going after the Trump supporters to boost network ratings.

The network announced the show is already renewed for a second season, just days after its triumphant return. Network officials expect the remaining eight episodes to focus more so on socio-economic issues rather than specifically on Orange-Wan Kenobi.

“We had spent a lot of time looking for diverse voices in terms of people of color and people from different religions and even people with a different perspective on gender,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in an interview with The New York Times. “But we had not been thinking nearly enough about economic diversity within our own country.”

However, television did not just focus on President Trump this week.

The president’s third child, Eric, was the subject of a question on “Jeopardy” this week.

During a round of questions on the March 28 episode, the 34-year-old Trump was featured under the category “Relationships Are Hard.”

Eric Trump, for his part, took to Twitter to correctly answer the clue in the form of a question: Who is "brother-in- law."

Eric Trump, for his part, took to Twitter to correctly answer the clue in the form of a question: Who is “brother-in- law.”

Eric Trump has been managing the Trump Organization with Donald Jr., since his father took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

The “other Trump son” was mercilessly trolled by Twitter users, including C. Robert Dimitri, the contestant who correctly answered the question on the show.

“I expect your father will make more appearances in the future under the categories “Political Embarrassments” & “Self-Promoting, Lying Jackasses,” Dimitri tweeted.

Hello/Goodbye

What would a week in Trump’s Washington be without a high profile exit?

March 29 may have marked the last official day for former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, but despite the many published shots of Trump kissing his closest aide goodbye, the week belonged to the dismissal of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Shulkin, a holdover from the administration of Barack Obama, was fired on March 28 via Twitter despite having directly spoken to Trump, the man who trademarked the phrase “You’re Fired!”

Shulkin came under fire shortly after stories emerged that he may have violated ethics rules by taking his wife on a government-paid trip to Europe last year. He was also the focus of an inspector general probe into the use of his security detail to run errands.

The now former VA Secretary was also the subject of what he described as a move to privatize the agency.

Hours after his firing, Trump replaced Shulkin, who he once praised for pushing through legislation to speed disability appeals, with chief White House physician Dr. Ronny L. Jackson.

Jackson served as White House physician for Presidents George W. Bush and Obama and is a rear admiral in the Navy. He served with the U.S. Marines as an emergency doctor in Iraq.

With no known experience managing a government bureaucracy, Jackson became best known as the doctor who touted the 71-year-old Trump’s exemplary physical fitness.

Meanwhile, Shulkin said during an interview on MSNBC that he was first told of his ouster in a telephone call from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, but was later made aware of the president’s termination tweet.

Undersecretary for Personnel at the Defense Department Robert Wilkie will run the VA until Jackson‘s confirmation.

Earlier in the week, former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine joined the Trump White House as a press assistant.

Known for her role in “Shake it Up,” a Disney show about teen dancers and her work in the 2010 film “Marmaduke,” Sunshine served as a White House intern under House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.