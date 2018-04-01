Don’t fret, we’ll be back real soon!

No newsroom worth its salt ever shuts down completely, and that’s certainly the case here at The Shinbone Star. Truth is, however, that Donald Trump has some of us plum wore out and we’ll be reducing our coverage temporarily so some of us can rest up.

But don’t worry, we still have enough loafers and scratchers sitting around the newsroom that they’ll update you on our dedicated Facebook page whenever the situation warrants. Translation: It might not be every day, but once in awhile somebody might write something over there about some bilious thing that the 45th president has done, so you might just have to keep checking.

Soon enough we’ll be back here in full force, and until that day, please remember that you can always catch the latest news from our understudies at The New York Times and The Washington Post. True, they probably won’t serve it up with the same panache you’ve come to expect from us, and they might even expect you to pay (which you should be doing anyway), but be patient with them, they’re still learning the trade.

See you in a week or so, and in the meantime, #Resist!