Real journalists stand up to tyranny. We hope you’ll stand with us!

It was nice getting into the car and driving away from Donald Trump’s constant stream of toxic bullshit, even if only for one week. With limited access to newspapers and social media, I found time to read an actual book — real paper and ink — about a different blood-sucking vampire.

While I was away, news broke that Psycho Don’s Department of Homeland Security will be contracting with a private company to compile “a database of journalists, editors, foreign correspondents and bloggers to help identify top ‘media influencers.’ “

If that sounds to you like an enemies list, it does to me, too, and since I have a lot of friends who are current or former journalists, the chilling announcement was a hot topic on my Facebook feed.

When I started The Shinbone Star and began drafting ex-colleagues to help run it, I was driven by two key outrages: Donald Trump’s racism and Donald Trump’s attacks on a free press that was my profession for 33 years.

Homeland Security’s database isn’t unexpected, not for anyone who has been paying attention. When it comes to attacking the press as a means of maintaining power there is grim precedent: Hitler, Stalin, Saddam and Kim are all examples of dictators who cemented their control by quashing dissent. Adding Trump to that dubious list no longer seems far-fetched.

Certainly there are bigger “media influencers” than the writers and editors at The Shinbone Star, but with more than 500 Trump-bashing posts to our credit, it’s not hard to imagine that with the way things are trending, our tickets for Guantanamo could get punched in the not-too-distant future.

Alarmist? Maybe, but what if it isn’t?

But before anything like that happens, we have a message for you, Donnie:

That’s right, fuck you, Donnie, go ahead and put our names on the list of people who are going to keep right on sticking it to you for as long as we can.

In fact, while our WordPress venue was closed for vacation, our writers continued the fight on The Shinbone Star’s dedicated Facebook page, which can be found HERE. A great big thanks to MACinelli, Gaynell Terrell and Fred Bunch for stepping up yuuuge while I was away. Starting tomorrow, we’ll begin republishing some of that content here while begging your indulgence if you’ve already seen it. Once those articles are republished, we’ll feature fresh content in both places.

Throughout history journalists have taken a stand against tyranny. Standing alongside them were people like you, men and women of conscience for whom the words . . .

“Those who forget their history are doomed to repeat it.”

. . . are not just a catchy phrase, but a dire prediction.

To our readers, we thank you for your support and want you to know that enemies list or no enemies list, we have no plans to knuckle under.

COMING TOMORROW: The April Fool’s joke that isn’t a joke.