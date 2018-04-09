Donald Trump’s April Fool’s joke that isn’t a joke

EDITOR’S NOTE: For the next few days The Shinbone Star will be republishing material that until now appeared exclusively on our dedicated Facebook page. If you’ve already read this article, please forgive us and rest assured that fresh copy will be on its way soon.

Donald Trump has declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness’ month. How intriguing.

In 2010, former president Barack Obama, Donald’s hated nemesis, began the tradition in an effort to lift the stigma and guilt caused by sexual violence.

How ironic that Donald seems forced to keep this event alive.

Let’s not forget his 2005 “Access Hollywood” taped conversation with Billy Bush.

Here’s a transcript of the segment The Washington Post reported about in October 2016:

Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Billy Bush: Whatever you want. Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything. I did try and fuck her. She was married. She’s now got the big phony tits and everything.”

Hours after the tape was published, Trump acknowledged that it was genuine. “I said it, I was wrong and I apologize,” he declared. “I pledge to be a better man tomorrow and will never, ever let you down.”

But the so-called apology went even further. Donald and his advisers had huddled for hours before crafting his response. The advisers cautioned against against holding a news conference because it could become unwieldy and spin out control. One adviser cautioned before issuing a statement that if the candidate mentioned Hillary Clinton, it would fail. He didn’t disappoint us. He described the controversy that had stunned the Republican Party as a mere “distraction. Locker room banter.”

Then he added: “Hillary Clinton and her kind have run our country into the ground. I’ve said some foolish things, but there’s a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims.”

Also let’s recall that at least 20 women have publicly accused Donald of engaging in sexual assault or harassment prior to becoming president. The White House has maintained that the women are lying. How usual.

Even with evidence of his sexual misconduct over the course of his adult life Donald was elected president. Obviously the voters, especially Republican women, could care less that he is a sexual predator.

Interesting that we find what Donald has done is exactly what he accused the Clintons of doing: bullying, attacking, shaming and intimidating his victims. Plus, paying for their silence.

Until Stormy Daniels recently blew across Don’s fairway. Even though he and his lawyer deny the charges, they want her to pay them millions for speaking out, after breaking her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for which she was paid a paltry sum of $130,000, a few weeks before the 2016 election. Allegedly, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, paid the hush money out of his own coffers and his love for Donald.

Cohen is now seeking millions from the porn star because “for any breach by Daniels” of the NDA, David Dennison (a.k.a. Donald Trump) can, “due to the “irreparable nature of the injury he would suffer” in the event of such breach, claim “liquidated damages” from Daniels in the amount of $1 million per item disclosed. Total damages according to current media reports of Cohen’s charge is around $20 million.

If Donald Trump had no unprotected sex with Daniels, if in fact the affair never happened, why would Donald’s lawyer be demanding those millions?

In Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon is quoted as suggesting that Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz “took care of” a hundred women during the campaign. Donald must be a yuge consumer of Viagra.

Now it seems extremely hypocritical for an admitted sexual abusing thug to be condemning the very actions that he embraces. Keep in mind: this is no April Fool’s joke. It’s the man who occupies the White House.

Sad. Very sad.

COMING TOMORROW: The real “Ugly American.”