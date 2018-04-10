Trump grabs women by the pussy, then assaults them in the workplace

Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women, did not have to issue a proclamation declaring April 2018 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Maybe he was feeling benevolent after rolling back hard-fought gains for women in the workforce just days before.

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month has been a thing since designated by President George W. Bush in 2001, but the move to issue a proclamation was started by President Barack Obama in 2010 because Obama was so deeply committed to the issue. Like many things Obama, Trump could have belittled and disparaged the occasion. But he issued the proclamation out of sheer arrogance and defiance, feeling, no doubt, that he was above what the proclamation stood for and in general, above the law.

Trump has called all 19 of the women liars. He claimed one “took money to make up stories about me.”

Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported…doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

On March 27, Trump revoked the 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order signed by Obama to require companies with federal contracts to comply with 14 labor and civil rights laws. A report by the General Accounting Office had shown that companies with egregious violations of these laws nevertheless were awarded millions in government contracts.

The Fair Pay order focused on two areas that impacted women workers, paycheck transparency — also called wage theft — and a ban on forced arbitration clauses for sexual assault, harassment or discrimination. Many Americans first learned about forced arbitration when FOX news anchor Gretchen Carlson ignored the network’s arbitration clause and sued CEO Roger Ailes directly. Network lawyers accused her of breaching her contract and taking her complaint public – which was her intent.

Senators Dick Durbin, Al Franken and Richard Blumenthal asked a major arbitration firm about the implications of the practice, especially in the Carlson case.

“If Ms. Carlson had followed Mr. Ailes’s reading of her contract, her colleagues might never have learned that she was fighting back,” a letter in response to the Senators read. “They might never have followed her example; Roger Ailes might never have been exposed; and Fox News might never have been forced to change its behavior. Decades of alleged abuse — harassment that should disgust and astound any reasonable person — could have been allowed to continue.”

“These cover-up clauses render people voiceless — forcing them to suffer in silence, suppressing justice, and allowing others to fall victim in the future,” Blumenthal responded. “At a time when the fight for equal pay continues, Trump also moved to eliminate paycheck transparency and leave workers to negotiate in the dark.”

As a result of Trump’s action, companies no longer have to disclose earnings, pay scales, salaries and other information.

The Economic Policy Institute’s 2016 analysis of federal labor statistics shows the median wage for U.S. women is about 16.8 percent less than the median for men, meaning women make about 83 cents to a man’s dollar. Experts say that gap increases as women become more educated and climb the corporate ladder.

Trump can afford to declare April Sexual Assault Awareness Month, knowing one major type of assault, by his action, comes at the workplace.