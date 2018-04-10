Trump Is the ‘Ugly American’

EDITOR’S NOTE: For the next few days The Shinbone Star will be republishing material that until now appeared exclusively on our dedicated Facebook page. If you’ve already read this article, please forgive us and rest assured that fresh copy is on the way.

Since Jan. 20, 2017, anyone who looked up the phrase “ugly American” in a dictionary probably found a picture of Donald J. Trump, the most recent person selected to occupy the White House and, unfortunately, represent us across the country and around the world.

“Ugly American” is a pejorative term used to refer to perceptions of loud, arrogant, demeaning, thoughtless, ignorant and ethnocentric behavior of American citizens, mainly abroad but also at home. Although the term is usually associated with or applied to travelers and tourists, it also applies to U.S. corporate businesses in the international arena.

Any doubt Trump is the poster person for “Ugly American?” Russian President Vladimir Putin might disagree since he likes having a puppet ensconced in the heart of our government with the intent of destroying our democracy.

By every word used to define the term, Trump is hands down the prime example of an “Ugly American.” And that excludes his physical appearance since we want to judge this “book” by the content of its leading character not by its grotesque cover featuring a supposed president sporting an orange comb-over haircut, bulging gut and billowing butt.

Mexico might lead the list of countries most likely to hang posters featuring Ugly American Trump in as many public places as possible. Since his 2016 campaign promise to make Mexico pay for a border wall to eliminate the flow of illegal immigrants from our southern neighbors — remember he told an audience that folks coming to our country from Mexico were “bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” — he has had to back off that campaign promise and ask our military to foot the estimated $25 billion price tag for a useless construction project.

China is probably next in line to place the Ugly American label on Trump pictures whenever he visits that country. The recently announced tariffs on Chinese aluminum and steel — products Trump used in many construction projects that resulted in office buildings or high-end resorts across our country (buy American?) — have prompted a retaliation by Chinese officials who announced what could be crippling tariffs on American products. Just ask the California wine exporters who cater to young, newly wealthy Chinese clients. A global trade war could be in the offing thanks to Ugly American Trump.

The citizenry and in many cases leaders of England, France and Germany have expressed their frustration — and often their amusement — surrounding the antics of Ugly American Trump. If he doesn’t get invited to the Royal Wedding next month expect him to unleash an obnoxious Tweet attack.

In office for just over a year, Ugly American Trump is at all times loud, arrogant, demeaning, thoughtless, ignorant and ethnocentric whenever he speaks or tweets, which has turned into a near 24 by 7 fact of life. And not just on the international front. He mindlessly rips apart anyone in America who doesn’t agree with him or sing his praises.

His current ignorant attack against Amazon.com — accusing the online retailer of crippling the U.S. Post Office and costing American taxpayers billions of dollars even though the USPS is a private enterprise and doesn’t impact we the people except when the cost of postage rises — stems from his dislike of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who just happens to own The Washington Post. The Post, after all, is one of Ugly American Trump’s favorite “Fake News” outlets.

Ugly American Trump’s love of Putin and Russia, of the National Rifle Association (NRA), of white supremacist groups, as well as his boorish personal behavior with respect to women and employees and contractors who won’t worship the ground he waddles across is the epitome of the worst characteristics of a person born, raised and currently living in our country.

No matter where he travels in our country and around the world, Ugly American Trump is the worst representative of all of us and the people who founded our country and those who built it into a highly-respected and immensely well-regarded nation; a beacon of hope for the have-nots wherever they might live.

Trump is, for lack of a better phrase, “The Ugly American.”